NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3: ASICS, the Japanese sportswear brand, today launched the limited-edition merchandise collection as the official sports good partner, inspired by the tranquility and sweeping vistas of the Nandi Hills for the World Athletic Gold Label Race TCS World 10K Bengaluru. The limited-edition merchandise was launched digitally, unveiling the official race day look for the upcoming race scheduled on Sunday, April 27th, 2025. This exclusive collection is now available on ASICS website and across stores.

Also Read | Lord Jagannath Tattoo on Foreign Woman's Thighs Sparks Outrage in Odisha, Owner of Tattoo Parlour 'Rocky Tattooz' Booked by Police.

The limited-edition collection of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K 2025 Bengaluru run showcases Nandi Hills, standing as a majestic testament to nature's beauty and the city's spirit of adventure. With its panoramic views, mist-covered peaks, invigorating sunrises and verdant landscapes, it has long been a destination for those who lace up their shoes as these hills embodies the true essence of endurance, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. The official race day collection reflects the same vibrant color palette featuring Arctic Sky and Vapor hues, offering the perfect synergy between performance and nature-where each stride taken, whether on the hills or the streets of Bengaluru, echoes the power of perseverance and achievement.

The race day Graphic Tee offers both function and style, crafted from 100% polyester interlock fabric that ensures lightweight breathability and sweat-wicking performance ensuring comfort and ease throughout their run. The unique design elements symbolize the ethereal experience of Nandi Hills, inspiring runners to embrace the freedom of movement and the serenity of nature.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Bengaluru: 41-Year-Old Marketing Executive Found Dead in Car Near Tindlu, Cardiac Arrest Suspected.

The highlight of the collection is the Novablast 5 Limited-Edition Running Shoes featuring FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning technology, delivering superior bounce and responsiveness. This shoe comes in brilliant white sky colorway with the imprints of Nandi hills embodies the fresh, airy aesthetic of running 'above the clouds' which perfectly complements the event's spirit. The limited-edition race day merchandise of TCS World 10K is not just a tribute to Namma Bengaluru's natural grandeur but a symbol of athletic excellence for runners to wear.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia said, "We return humbled and excited as the official sports goods partner for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 edition. As a landmark event for the running community, ASICS is thrilled to introduce this year's limited-edition race day collection, inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Nandi Hills. Our vision is to provide runners with not just apparel and footwear, but a complete race-day experience that resonates with the city's vibrant running culture. The cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design of the merchandise will empower participants to run stronger, feel lighter, and truly embrace the spirit of movement."

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, "ASICS has been a steadfast partner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, continuously elevating the running experience with state-of-the-art merchandise. The 2025 race day collection reflects the brand's commitment to innovation and community-inspired running gear.

As we gear up for another exciting edition of the race, we look forward to seeing participants celebrate the joy of running."

The official TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 race day merchandise will be available at ASICS flagship stores across India and online at www.asics.co.in/tcsw10k

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.

ASICS currently has 117 stores across India. More details can be found at. www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator.

For more information, visit www.asics.com/in/en-in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)