Guwahati, (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited has strengthened the presence of Campa's portfolio in Northeast India with the inauguration of a new bottling plant in Guwahati, Assam.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday officially opened the facility, which was developed in partnership with local partner Jericho, highlighting its contribution to the industrial and economic growth of the area, the company said in a release.

Spanning over 6 lakh sq. ft., the plant is among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It boasts an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water, ensuring ample supply for growing consumer demand.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Common people can purchase Campa's products at a very affordable price. That is one of the big advantages with Campa Cola. While they are giving at an affordable price, they are not compromising with the quality, which is at par with other global standards. I believe that this brand will grow from strength to strength and will have an opportunity to expand more. I wish all the best to Reliance Consumer Products Limited, as well as to Jericho. Let this journey be a very successful one and create lot of job opportunities for the people of Assam. And let this journey also reflect that an Indian brand can compete with a global brand."Elaborating on the strategic expansion, Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, stated, "Today marks a significant milestone as we inaugurate the Guwahati plant in partnership with Jericho. Our operations here will generate new employment opportunities, directly contributing to local economic growth. This expansion is a key step in our strategy of reviving India's heritage brands while fostering sustainable development for the region."

The project, developed in partnership with Jericho, a well-established first-generation business house based in Guwahati, features cutting-edge manufacturing technology with two world-class bottling lines - a 600 BPM (bottles per minute) carbonated soft drink (CSD) line and a 583 BPM water production line, reinforcing efficiency and innovation in beverage production, according to the RCPL.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ashis Agarwal, Founder, Jericho Foods and Beverages LLP, stated, "The launch of this world-class Campa bottling plant in Guwahati is a proud milestone for Jericho Foods as a first-generation food and beverage business from Assam. We are committed to establishing Assam as a premier manufacturing destination, crafting superior products that enrich lives. This expansion reinforces our dedication to excellence, innovation, and the future of food and beverage manufacturing in the region."

The plant will manufacture RCPL's popular beverage portfolio, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands. Primarily catering to consumer demand across Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, the facility also has the capability to supply other markets based on demand.

With an optimized SKU mix, the plant ensures a diverse range of beverages and pack sizes to meet varied consumer preferences.

With this expansion, RCPL reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality beverages to Indian consumers while strengthening its foothold in the Northeast. The Guwahati plant is a testament to RCPL's vision of leveraging indigenous production capabilities to deliver world-class products. (ANI)

