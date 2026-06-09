Business News | Assam to Be Key Investment Destination Before 2030: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognised Assam as the fastest-growing state in the country, Assam and Northeast will become a national destination for investors before 2030, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the press conference after meeting the European delegation in the state's capital, the Minister added that Assam has surpassed India in terms of growth, which will support investors.

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"India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growing at 45 per cent. So that is the speed, that is the momentum we have, I think our economic growth trajectory will support the investor who will come to Assam to invest," he said.

On the backdrop of the state's achievements in the last five years, Sarma sees a bigger growth trajectory for Assam.

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"I see a bigger momentum in the next five years. What we have achieved in the last five years, in the next five years, the momentum will be much faster," he said.

According to Sarma, the home of the one-horned rhinoceros will become a "sought-after" destination for the investors.

"Assam and the Northeast will be a national destination for the investors. That's what I believe before 2030. Assam will be a sought-after destination," he added.

Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, as part of the delegation's two-day visit to the state that began on June 8. The visit was aimed at deepening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India.

The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to advance cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda launched earlier this year. With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial base, Northeast India is increasingly attracting global investors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)