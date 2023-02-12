Assam to hold series of events for growth of MSME sector (Image: Twitter/Bimal Borah)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): To give a further push to the entrepreneurship drive and to address the various challenges faced by the MSME sector, the Assam government has decided to organize a series of events under "Udyam -2023", across various places in the state.

Beginning tomorrow - February 13, 2023, the event will be being organized by the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises.

In addition, to scale up marketing opportunities for MSME entrepreneurs, the government will also offer training sessions for those with a zeal for entrepreneurship, said Assam's industry and commerce minister Bimal Bora on Sunday.

The places where the fairs will be held are Tamulpur, Nagaon, Diphu, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Jorhat, Cachar, Kamrup, and Tinsukia

"In today's extremely competitive and dynamic world, marketing plays a crucial role in the growth, survival of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector along with the suitable skill sets coupled with creativity, innovation, and cutting edge technology," Borah said.

"The MSMEs have been making a significant contribution to India's overall economic growth and towards realizing Hon'ble PM Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of an AatmaNirbharBharat. In addition to creating several employment opportunities, the sector has also helped the industrialization of rural areas and the holistic development of that society," Borah said on Twitter. (ANI)

