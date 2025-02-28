Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati saw investment commitments and announcements worth upwards of about Rs 5.18 lakh crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, highlighting the key points of the two-day event.

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was held here on February 25-26.

"From next month, we will thoroughly discuss the MoUs. It (the total MoUs) has a potential of providing employment to 2 lakh youths, on a conservative note," CM Sarma told reporters.

The chief minister asserted Assam will be in the next league of development over the next 5 years, even if it can implement 70 per cent of the signed MoUs.

"I hope starting from the next financial year we will be able to talk to the companies who have signed MoUs here at Advantage Assam 2.0. We will start individual discussions with the companies about how to go about realising the investment on the ground, what kind of incentives they might need, land they would need. We will sit down with them for preparing the preparatory roadmap over the next 6 months," he said.

The chief minister, addressing a press conference, gave ball-by-ball highlights of investment proposals by big investors, besides the announcements made by the prime minister, and Union ministers.

Notably, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, including setting up a mega food park, and a 7-star hotel in Guwahati, besides others.

Addressing the gathering in Guwahati during the investors' summit, Ambani emphasized Reliance's long-term commitment to the state's development, particularly in the technology and digital sectors.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced he will spend Rs 50,000 crores in Assam in areas ranging from airports to aerocity, defence, cement, and road projects.

Tata Group has indicated that it will set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Assam, with an investment equivalent to that of its under-construction semiconductor plant. Tata Group is spending Rs 27,000 crore for the semiconductor plant.

Tata Group is also setting up hotels in Assam.

In his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up a mega urea plant worth Rs 12,000 crore in Namrup.

Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a world-class railway station at Guwahati with a multi-storey IT Park, a wagon workshop in Basbari, a mid-life locomotive rehabilitation facility in Lumding, a railway line between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan, the modernization of 50 railway stations of Assam under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and 6 new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Assam, among other things.

Jyotiraditya Scindia announced Rs 1800 crore for telecom connectivity. That includes the launch of a 5G Lab at Gauhati University to foster research and skill development in next-generation telecom technologies, including 5G and beyond.

Further, in the presence of Minister Hardeep Puri, MoU worth Rs 5,000 crore for city gas project was signed between Adani Total Gas Ltd and Government of Assam. Another MoU with ONGC worth Rs 15,000 crore was exchanged.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced establishment of Centre of Excellence for Maritime Skilling in Dibrugarh, besides investment of Rs 4,800 crore in next 5 years in Inland Waterways.

Nitin Gadkari announced Rs 80,000 crore for several important infrastructure projects.

Sajjan Jindal of JSW committed they will establish a thermal power plant, a renewable power plant, and a cement plant in Assam.

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal announced investments worth Rs 50,000 crore for oil exploration. Oil India signed an MoU with Assam government worth Rs 20,000 crore for exploration. ONGC will spend Rs 15,000 crore for exploration.

Combining all these, Rs 85,000 crore investment intentions were received in hydrocarbon sector for exploration.

The chief minister, today in his press conference, said Greenko wants to set up sustainable aviation hub in Assam.

A similar Advantage Assam summit was held in Guwahati in 2018, under Sarbananda Sonowal's chief ministership, which also witnessed several big-ticket private and government investments in the state.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, along with participation from several Union ministers - S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita. Minister Nitin Gadkari joined virtually.

Among the business leaders, N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, among others, were present at Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

High-level delegations from several countries -- Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan - also converged in Guwahati.

In the run-up to the summit, the state government has had several roadshows in top Indian cities and overseas--the UK, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan, and the UAE.

The chief minister himself led the delegation to Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. (ANI)

