Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 3: CurveAi, a global leader in Gen AI products and AI agent development, today announced the launch of AssessCurve.ai, India's first Gen AI-enabled, multi-dimensional educational platform, designed to address the evolving needs of students, teachers, schools, and parents. More than 10,000 students have already been enrolled in different parts of India on the platform.

AssessCurve.ai promises to transform the education landscape by fostering a collaborative and data-driven learning environment with AI playing the role of catalyst. In Dec 2024, CurveAi launched its vertical Ai agent for online shopping "DealSpy" as well. AssessCurve.ai distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive solution that empowers all stakeholders in the education ecosystem:

* For Schools: Provides tools to expand reach, monitor talent in real-time, and optimize costs through AI-driven insights. It also helps improve JEE and NEET success rates.

* For Teachers: Automates administrative tasks like lesson planning, evaluation, and course preparation, freeing up time for personalized student interaction, as advocated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2024.

* For Students: Offers personalized learning paths, conceptual validation, and predictive analysis to optimize exam preparation strategies for JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams.

* For Parents: Provides seamless visibility into their children's learning progress, growth, and potential, fostering transparency and engagement in their educational journey.

"AssessCurve.ai was born from a deep understanding of the challenges faced by students, parents, teachers and schools today," says Amiit Deep Kumarr, Founder & CEO and Chief Designer of AssessCurve.ai. "Existing EdTech models often create friction within the education system. We have designed AssessCurve.ai to be an enabler, working in harmony with schools and empowering educators while providing students with the tools they need to succeed. We are also aligning our product with the National Education Policy 2024, particularly with our K5 Art and Craft program."

Kschitiz Mathur, Co-Founder and CDO, adds, "Our platform leverages the power of Gen AI to create a truly personalized and adaptive learning experience. We are not just delivering content; we are building a system that understands each student's unique needs and helps them reach their full potential."

Ramsha Khan, Co-Founder - Finance & Growth also said on the occasion "AssessCurve.ai is poised to revolutionize education in India by empowering schools, teachers, students, and parents with the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century."

AssessCurve.ai addresses critical gaps in the current education system. Unlike heavily funded companies that attempted to create parallel ecosystems, AssessCurve.ai is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing school structures, fostering collaboration rather than competition.

Key benefits of AssessCurve.ai:

* Holistic Approach: Addresses the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents.

* AI-Powered Personalization: Delivers customized learning experiences and predictive analysis.

* Seamless Integration: Works in harmony with existing school systems and curriculum.

* Cost-Effective Scalability: Enables schools to expand their reach and improve outcomes without incurring excessive costs.

* Alignment with NEP 2024: Incorporates the core elements of the National Education Policy, ensuring relevance and compliance.

CurveAi raised capital from a leading Swiss family office fund in last year August 2024, led by Mr Israr Ali Khan, he further added "We were always confident on the execution and management skills of the founding team as they have decades of experience in building diversified products, we will support CurveAi in all future fund raise rounds and are committed to provide them capital for an exciting future, that we all see as a team."

CurveAi is a global company specializing in Gen AI products and AI agent development. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, CurveAi owns Ai agents products; DealSpy.ai and AssessCurve.ai, it is also working on Ai agent for Mental Wellness.

AssessCurve.ai is India's first Gen AI-enabled, multi-dimensional educational platform, developed by CurveAi. Designed to empower students, teachers, schools, and parents, AssessCurve.ai offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to foster a collaborative, data-driven, and personalized learning environment.

