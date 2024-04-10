PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: AstorMueller, in collaboration with Myntra, proudly unveils nu:beat, an exclusive range of sneakers that are an innovative fusion of fashion, music and cultural resonance. Crafted by Johanna Muller, a music enthusiast and the fourth-generation scion of Europe's iconic Muller family, nu:beat pays homage to the legacy of exquisite shoemaking dating back to 1928. Johanna's fervent love for both music and footwear reached its apex during her visits to Ibiza, Spain, where the concept of nu:beat was envisioned. Grounded in the ethos of liberation and artistic expression, nu:beat embodies a dynamic celebration of movement, expression, and community.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jRN1U3GV30&ab_channel=nubeat.official

Designed meticulously in Europe by AstorMueller, each pair of nu:beat sneakers embodies unparalleled craftsmanship, catering to music aficionados and creators who spend endless hours on their feet. With an acute understanding of foot anatomy and decades of expertise, nu:beat promises comfort without compromising style. In collaboration with top designers from Europe, nu:beat captures the essence of global fashion and footwear trends. Each design serves as a testament to the intersection of sneaker culture, music trends, and the fashion sensibilities of diverse communities worldwide. Featuring eight distinct collections, ranging from the retro-inspired ANTHEM to avant-garde designs of HIPSONIC, nu:beat showcases a diverse array of styles that reflect the brand's dedication to innovation and self-expression.

Studio NU:BEAT is the soul of the brand nu:beat, is a pioneering initiative embodying our passion for music, offering a global platform to emerging talent. In partnership with ALIVE INDIA, Studio NU:BEAT presents artists with incomparable opportunities, including access to state-of-the-art studios, live performances, and exposure on major streaming platforms.

The Limited Edition sneaker collection from nu:beat, is born from the creative synergy between AstorMueller and Studio NU:BEAT, embodying a fusion of passion, craftsmanship and innovation. These sneakers epitomize a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and musical inspiration. Beyond mere footwear, this collaboration signifies a cultural shift, empowering individuals to authentically express themselves through their choice of sneakers.

Commenting on the collection, Johanna Mueller, the creative brain behind the collection, said, "As a musician and lover of fashion, I'm thrilled to see the nu:beat collection come to life. It's a true fusion of my passions -- music, style, and community. I hope these sneakers inspire wearers to step into their own rhythm and embrace the joy of self-expression."

Speaking at the launch, Sandip Baksi, the Chief Operating Officer at AstorMueller, said, "In a world where music is the universal language that unites us all, we have drawn our inspiration from its boundless creativity and endless possibilities. From the pulsating energy of hip-hop to the soulful melodies of jazz, each pair of nu:beat is infused with the spirit of musical innovation and self-expression. What sets nu:beat apart is our passion for music and fashion, creating sneakers that resonate with the rhythm of your life. nu:beat is more than just a tribute to music; it's a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Every pair of nu:beat is a canvas for you to express your own personal style and identity."

The nu:beat sneaker collection will be exclusively available for purchase at nubeat.com & on Myntra (India's largest fashion destination), ensuring that the pulse of music-inspired fashion beats are within reach of consumers worldwide.

About:

AstorMueller: AstorMueller stands as a pinnacle in European footwear, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. With a heritage spanning generations, AstorMueller continually redefines footwear standards, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary design.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381243/AstorMueller.jpgVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jRN1U3GV30

