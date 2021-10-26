Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): AstroPay, the global leader in online payment solutions, is pleased to announce that for the first time, it is sponsoring a cricket team which will participate in the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

The business has partnered with the Sri Lanka team for the global cricket tournament.

As part of the deal, AstroPay will have its logo printed on the Sri Lanka team's jersey, in the leading arm, and in the front of their training bib, and the business' logo will also be displayed on the team's website and social media channels.

Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, said: "While we have a heritage of partnerships in football, we are thrilled to be foraying into sponsoring international cricket, a sport which is a passion in the Indian sub-continent transcending all social, economic and cultural backgrounds, with millions tuning in to watch the matches.

"AstroPay has extensive experience within emerging markets, and this deal provides us with an excellent opportunity to bolster brand awareness in India and the wider sub-continent, which remains an important market for us."

"We welcome AstroPay into our fold, and I am confident that the firm will derive excellent brand exposure by partnering with Sri Lanka National T20 Team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

