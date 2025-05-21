Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): The passenger traffic at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati increased 7.67 per cent to 6.57 million in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, according to a statement from the airport on Wednesday.

In 2023-24, the total passenger traffic at Guwahati Airport was 6.33 million.

During the fiscal year that recently passed, the Adani Group-owned Guwahati Airport managed 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures.

The airport handled 91,594 international passengers in 2024-25- a record high for international passengers since the Group took over operations in late 2021.

In 2023-24, the statement said they handled around 37,600 international passengers.

On December 12, 2024, the Guwahati Airport set a single-day record by serving 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers.

Named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states of India and connects the region to major domestic and international destinations. It is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group.

Works for a new airport terminal are at an advanced stage. Once inaugurated, it will significantly add to Guwahati Airport's existing capacity.

In terms of cargo handling, the Guwahati Airport achieved substantial growth in 2024-25, with 12,893 metric tonnes handled, compared to 4,550 tonnes the previous fiscal, marking an impressive 183.91 per cent increase, also the highest volume processed since it took over operations.

The airport handled 225 metric tonnes of perishable cargo in December 2024, among the highest-ever volumes managed in a month.

Adani Group-operated Guwahati Airport has expanded its international network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Malaysia, and Singapore. This has contributed to increased international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

The airport recorded 45,409 domestic ATMs and 1,009 international ATMs.

The airport has also launched three new domestic routes: Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro, enhancing connectivity between these regions.

The Guwahati Airport has enhanced its DigiYatra facilities with a dedicated DigiYatra lane featuring four DY-enabled e-gates, ensuring a more streamlined passenger experience. Additionally, one more e-gate has been installed in the pre-security check area, bringing the total number of e-gates in this section to six.

In 2018, the central government decided to privatise the operations, management and development of six airports for a period of 50 years. Those airports included Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Adani Enterprise Limited had emerged as the successful bidder for all those airports. (ANI)

