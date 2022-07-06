Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dream Valley Group, a Hyderabad-based conglomerate having premium Golf Commune's Vooty Golf County & Haldi Golf County and Dream valley resort, organized the CELEBRITY GOLF Tournament at the 17th ATA (American Telugu Association) Convention & Youth Conference in Virginia. The event was attended by ace golfer guest Kapil Dev, Sadhguru, Sunil Gavaskar, Chris Gayle & Rakul Preet Singh along with many renowned celebrities at ATA Celebrity GOLF Tournament.

The Dream Valley & ATA Celebrity Golf Tournament was successfully conducted in Virginia with over 120 NRI Golf Players in USA participating in the event. This Golf Tournament was conducted as part of ATA's community and youth initiatives. The purpose of this event was to bring the Indian and Telugu communities together and encourage participation in various sports activities and make them part of the community. The Dream Valley Celebrity Golf Tournament concluded with a spectacular award ceremony and large cheer from the Indian Telugu community.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Reddy, Chairman, Dream Valley Group, "We are delighted to be a part of the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference in the USA. Dream Valley Group sponsored the Dream Valley ATA Celebrity Golf Tournament this year. It was a huge success and we thank the organizers for such a well-organized event. Dream Valley Group has two fully functional golf courses in Hyderabad, (Vooty Golf County & Haldi Golf County) and has an active interest in hospitality. At Dream Valley group, we are striving hard to realize our dream to set up a 4-Golf-Course Circuit in the city of Hyderabad by 2026 and encourage the sport across the world. We wish to expand to other cities in the country and become the largest golf commune provider in the country. Dream Valley ATA Celebrity Golf Tournament was a huge success and we are excited to see all the youngsters and Celebrities coming together for this event."

Adding to it, Indrasena Reddy, Director, Haldi Golf County, said, "It was a great opportunity to meet the Indian Telugu community and spend some quality time golfing with them. We look forward to such initiatives and encourage sports and golf amongst the youth across the world. We participated in the ATA Celebrity Golf Tournament this year, focusing on the game. We encourage Golf lovers to visit Haldi Golf County in Toopran, Telangana on their next visit to Hyderabad. It is an honor to play Golf with Kapil Dev, Sadhguru, Rakul Preet Singh, and many other renowned celebrities at ATA Celebrity Golf Tournament 2022."

Driven by the single-minded idea of curating and delivering experiences that are unique, fulfilling and life-enriching, Dream Valley Group was founded in the year 1993 by a visionary entrepreneur, Dr K. Buchhi Reddy. Spanning three decades, Dream Valley Group has emerged as a strong conglomerate with its bouquet of brands in the domains of luxury, leisure and lifestyle.

For more information, please visit our website: https://dreamvalleygroup.com/

