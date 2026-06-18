Business News | ATGC Biotech Showcases India's Agri-Biotech Innovation at Bharat Innovates 2026, Advances Global Partnerships

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., an Indian deep-tech agricultural biotechnology company headquartered in Hyderabad, participated in Bharat Innovates 2026, the largest global showcase of Indian deep-tech innovation held outside India. Selected among 120 high-potential startups from across India, ATGC Biotech represented the country's growing capabilities in agricultural biotechnology, sustainable crop protection, and precision agriculture technologies on the global stage. The event was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the strategic importance of innovation-led collaboration between India and France.

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Organized to spotlight India's most promising deep-tech ventures, Bharat Innovates 2026 brought together innovators, policymakers, investors and industry leaders from around the world across sectors including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, semiconductors, space technology, sustainability and agri-food technologies. As part of Bharat Innovates 2026, ATGC Biotech exchanged strategic international agreements that will support the global commercialization of its sustainable agricultural technologies. The company exchanged a Licensing Agreement with a Swiss partner covering six products and further strengthened its international expansion plans through its Semiophore Joint Venture with Luxembourg Industries Ltd. (LIL), advancing a portfolio of 18 products targeting global agricultural markets.

From L-R: Mr.Yannick Griveau - VP Commercial EMEA at ALBAUGH EUROPE SARL, Shri K. M. Praphullachandra Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, India, Dr. V.B. Reddy, Executive Director, ATGC Biotech , Shri.Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, Chairman & Managing Director, ATGC Biotech, Mr. David Luxembourgh, Executive Chairman, Luxembourg Industries Ltd.

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The exchange of agreements took place in the presence of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Dr. Manish Diwan, Head - RFID, BIRAC. ATGC was also honored to have Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal interact with the company's international partners, reflecting India's commitment to supporting indigenous innovation and fostering global technology collaborations built on Indian science.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, Chairman & Managing Director, ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., said "Being selected for Bharat Innovates 2026 is a significant milestone for ATGC Biotech and a strong validation of India's growing leadership in deep-tech innovation. Agriculture faces some of the world's most pressing challenges, and sustainable crop protection solutions will play a critical role in ensuring future food security."

He further added, "The partnerships announced at Bharat Innovates strengthen our ability to take Indian-developed agricultural technologies to global markets while contributing to more sustainable farming practices worldwide. We are proud to demonstrate that globally relevant innovations can emerge from Indian laboratories and create meaningful impact for farmers across continents. ATGC Biotech credits its growth to the support of India's research and innovation ecosystem, including key government agencies, scientific institutions, industry collaborators, international partners, and farming communities that have helped advance and validate its technologies over the years."

Speaking on the Semiophore JV with ATGC Biotech Pvt.Ltd., Mr. David Luxembourgh, Executive Chairman, Luxembourg Industries Ltd. said, "Our partnership with ATGC demonstrates how Indian innovation and global market expertise can come together to accelerate the adoption of sustainable crop protection technologies worldwide."

Also sharing his thoughts, Dr. Manish Diwan, Head - RFID, BIRAC said: "ATGC Biotech's journey from indigenous innovation to global commercialization exemplifies the impact of India's deep-tech ecosystem in creating science-driven solutions with international relevance and societal value."

ATGC Biotech has pioneered a fundamentally different approach to pest management based on pheromones and semiochemicals. The company's philosophy is captured in its mission statement: "Taming the insect world to feed the human world." Unlike conventional crop protection solutions that focus on killing insects, ATGC's technologies use species-specific pheromone signals to manipulate insect behaviour, disrupt mating cycles, and prevent the emergence of future pest generations.

The company's participation at Bharat Innovates 2026 reflects the increasing global recognition of Indian agri-biotech innovation and highlights the role of homegrown scientific research in addressing challenges related to food security, agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. With expanding international collaborations and commercialization initiatives, ATGC Biotech continues to strengthen its mission of delivering globally relevant agricultural technologies developed in India for farmers around the world.

About ATGC Pvt Ltd.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, ATGC is India's only commercial-scale manufacturer of pheromone biosimilars. With a mission to create a greener, healthier planet, ATGC offers high-quality insect pheromones, semiochemicals, and advanced IPM technologies that effectively manage pest populations while minimizing the use of harmful chemical pesticides. ATGC's flagship product, CREMIT PBW, Akarsh ME has been deployed across more than 200,000 acres of cotton and horticulture crops in India, enabling residue-free, export-compliant farming and reducing dependency on conventional spray cycles.

At ATGC, we are committed to supporting farmers with the latest pheromone-based applications and groundbreaking solutions that drive the future of agriculture. Our innovations are designed to protect crops, improve yields, and promote eco-friendly farming practices, ensuring both the well-being of farmers and the environment.

For more information: https://atgcbiotech.in/

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info@atgc.in

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