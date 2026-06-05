Business News | Atom Financial Services Group Acquires Sirius Capital, Launches Global Investment Banking Platform for Promoters Across India, the UAE and Singapore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Atom Financial Services Group today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sirius Capital, a UAE-based investment banking and special situations advisory firm, and the formal launch of Atom Investment Banking - a dedicated global investment banking platform built specifically for promoter-led businesses across India, the UAE, and Singapore.

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For decades, India's promoter families have been forced to choose between two advisors who barely speak to each other: a wealth manager who handles their personal portfolio, and an investment banker who handles their business. today, Atom Financial Services Group is ending that split.

The move establishes something that has not previously existed in the India-UAE corridor: a single, conflict-free advisory ecosystem that can support a promoter family across a cross-border acquisition, a stressed balance sheet, a private capital raise, and a succession plan - without splitting the conversation across four different firms.

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Bhanu Vittalam, founder of Sirius Capital, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Atom Investment Banking, effective 1 June 2026. Before founding Sirius Capital in 2020, Vittalam spent 32 years at Emirates NBD and Standard Chartered Bank, building and leading NPA management functions across the GCC and India and managing a stressed asset portfolio exceeding USD 7 billion. The Atom Investment Banking leadership team has collectively been involved in advising on or managing over USD 20 billion in debt restructuring and special situations mandates across the GCC and India - including the USD 6 billion Dubai Conglomerate restructuring, the USD 5.4 billion Ahmed Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers restructuring, the USD 2.5 billion Abu Dhabi Group restructuring, and the USD 2.3 billion maritime and offshore services restructuring.

The combined Atom Group leadership team brings over 200 years of senior banking experience across Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, HSBC, Citibank, ICICI Group, Anand Rathi Wealth, InCred Global Wealth, Edelweiss, ANZ Grindlays, and the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group).

With the launch of Atom Investment Banking, the Group now brings together wealth management, investment banking, insurance broking, legacy planning, and strategic advisory under a unified, promoter-first ecosystem. Operating across India, the UAE, and Singapore, the platform combines strong promoter and institutional connectivity in India, strategic access to Middle Eastern capital corridors through the UAE, and investor and financial market access through Singapore.

Harsha Vardhana V.M, Founder & Group CEO, Atom Financial Services Group, said:

"Atom was always conceived as more than a wealth platform. Our clients - founders, promoters, business families - do not compartmentalise their financial lives into 'wealth' and 'business.' They need an advisor who sits at both tables. The acquisition of Sirius Capital and the formalisation of Atom Investment Banking as a full institutional capability means we can now be that advisor - across capital raising, debt restructuring, M&A, and wealth, under one roof, without conflicts, and with senior attention at every stage."

Bhanu Vittalam, CEO, Atom Investment Banking, said:

"What we are building at Atom Investment Banking is something the India-UAE corridor has not had before -- a senior-led, promoter-focused investment bank that is genuinely conflict-free, embedded within a broader capital advisory ecosystem, and backed by a track record that spans some of the most complex debt restructuring and capital situations in the GCC and India. The integration with Atom Group gives Sirius Capital the scale, reach, and institutional infrastructure to take on the mandates that truly matter.

Our vision is to build a modern cross-border investment banking franchise with deep execution capabilities across debt restructuring, M&A, special situations, and complex corporate finance transactions. We believe the growing economic and investment corridor between India, the Middle East, and global capital markets presents a significant opportunity for businesses seeking sophisticated advisory and institutional access. With our combined leadership experience, regional reach, and global investor relationships, Atom Investment Banking is well positioned to advise clients across strategic growth initiatives, cross-border transactions, institutional capital solutions, and complex stakeholder situations with the execution standards expected from leading global investment banking platforms."

Through Atom Investment Banking, the Group provides the full spectrum of corporate finance advisory: Capital Raising, M&A Advisory, Balance Sheet & Capital Advisory, and Debt Restructuring & Special Situations. Every mandate is senior-led, conflict-free, and executed without a proprietary balance sheet, lending book, or underwriting pressure - a structural rarity in both the Indian and GCC investment banking markets.

With effect from 1 June 2026, the Sirius Capital team has been fully integrated into the Atom Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT ATOM FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

Atom Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services group with active presence across India, the UAE and Singapore. The Group's capabilities span Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance Broking, and Legacy & Estate Planning, unified under a conflict-free, promoter-first advisory philosophy. Through Atom Investment Banking, the Group is building a global investment banking platform for promoters focused on strategic transactions, capital solutions, debt restructuring, and cross-border advisory across key international financial corridors. The Group's investment banking division is actively pursuing expansion as part of its broader international growth strategy.

ABOUT SIRIUS CAPITAL

Sirius Capital is a UAE-based investment banking and strategic advisory firm focused on cross-border corporate finance, debt restructuring, special situations, capital raising, and strategic M&A transactions across the GCC and India. Founded in 2020 by Bhanu Vittalam, the firm combines deep institutional banking experience with execution-driven advisory capabilities and strong relationships across promoter groups, financial institutions, investors, and corporate stakeholders. Sirius Capital has an exceptional track record in special situations and debt restructuring, including a leadership team that has overseen over USD 20 billion in restructuring mandates across GCC and India, including the USD 6 billion Dubai Conglomerate restructuring, the USD 5.4 billion Ahmed Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers restructuring, the USD 2.5 billion Abu Dhabi Group restructuring, and the USD 2.3 billion maritime & offshore services restructuring.

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