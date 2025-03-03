PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: AT&S AG, the Austria based EURO 1.5 billion global IC substrate and printed circuit board leader, has announced setting up an Information Technology Shared Service Center (IT SSC) at Pune in Maharashtra in India for its trans-continental operations. With this new venture, AT&S opens opportunities for scores of qualified information technology professionals from India in IT Security, SAP, and Program Developers at its Pune center catering to different areas of responsibilities across the IT spectrum.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter To Lead Defending Champions in Indian Premier League Season 18.

The new global IT Shared Service Center (IT SSC) of AT&S AG in Pune will now cater to group's operations in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India. The Group plans to hire over 100 technical resources at their Pune IT SSC by 2025-26 to support its 6 manufacturing plants and 9 sales offices globally.

Mr. Peter Griehsnig, Chief Technology Officer, AT&S AG, speaking on the occasion said, "AT&S stands for progress, innovation and the willingness to invest in the brightest minds and state-of-the-art technology all over the world. The launch of our IT Shared Service Center in Pune marks a significant milestone in our global digital transformation journey. India's rich talent pool and innovative spirit make it the ideal location to drive efficiency, agility, and technological excellence across our operations. This center will not only enhance our IT capabilities but also foster collaboration and innovation at scale."

Also Read | Oscars 2025: Why Was Morgan Freeman Wearing a Black Glove on His Left Hand at the 97th Academy Awards?.

The Global IT Shared Service Center at Pune is an integral part of the new Target Operating Model of AT&S Group, and has been established to provide high quality IT services by leveraging the skills and talent available in India. With this initiative, AT&S joins the league of other big transnational corporations who have set up their global competence and shared service centers in India, to leverage high quality skills and talent for delivering reliable IT services and driving innovation.

The new venture comes up after the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Austria in month of July just last year where AT&S's top management met PM Modi at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

The global IT Shared Service Center further expands the 25-year old footprint of AT&S group in India, where it already runs a high end PCB manufacturing facility at Nanjangud near Mysuru and is currently the largest exporter of hi-tech PCBs from India. Through this new venture, AT&S AG has redefined the approach to business efficiency in microelectronics and PCB manufacturing towards achieving significant competitive advantage in the industry.

The new team at Pune IT SSC provides information technology services to support AT&S' global operations in manufacturing of high end microelectronics and printed circuit boards. The SSC operates across four Centers Of Excellence (CoE) namely, Security & Infrastructure, IT Applications, Operations Technology and Digital & Data. The center is headed by Mr. A.S. Raghavendra who passionately leads a team of information technology experts and aims to further augment the operations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)