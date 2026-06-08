Business News | AU Small Finance Bank Brings a Range of Savings Accounts Built for Every Indian Customer

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and the first in over a decade to receive in-principle approval to transition into a Universal Bank, today shared its full range of savings accounts built to meet the needs of every kind of Indian customer. AU Small Finance Bank's range of savings accounts -- AU Digital, AU Royale, AU Royale World, AU Platinum, AU Value, AU Vikaas and others built for women, senior citizens, students, NRIs and salary earners-- offers easy video KYC account opening, attractive savings account interest rates with monthly interest payouts, the AU 0101 mobile banking app, and range of Debit Cards empowered by RuPay, Visa, MasterCard. Empowering every Indian customer to pick the savings account that suits them best.

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Every Savings Account designed by AU Small Finance Bank is built around three simple things: easy digital account opening through video KYC, full banking on the AU 0101 mobile banking app, and a consistent, straightforward experience whichever account you choose. Customers can view the full range and select the savings account that best fits their needs on the official AU Small Finance Bank website.

Open Your Savings Account from Home with Video KYC

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Customers can open a Savings Account from home using the AU 0101 mobile app & official AU Small Finance Bank Website. The full process, including video KYC, happens online, with no need to visit a branch. No paperwork to sign. No waiting in queues. Eligible customers get a working account within a short time. Customers can also view details such as savings account interest rate through official bank channels. This is how AU Small Finance Bank wants every new customer to start, quick, simple, and on their phone.

The AU 0101 Mobile Banking App: Your Bank in Your Pocket

The AU 0101 mobile banking app gives AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account customers everything they need from one place. Send money over UPI. Make IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transfers. Pay bills. Manage your debit card. Set up or cancel auto-debits. Download statements. View and use your AU Rewardz points. Every customer gets a Debit Card for shopping online, withdrawing cash at ATMs, and paying at stores with convenient management through the AU0101 app.

A Savings Account for Every Kind of Customer

AU Small Finance Bank's range covers a savings account for almost every type of customer. The Digital Savings Account is for those who want to do everything online. The AU Royale Savings Account and AU Royale World Savings Account are for customers looking for premium banking, with airport lounge access, a personal relationship manager and family banking benefits. The AU Platinum Savings Account is for customers who want a more rewarding banking experience with the benefit of extending the features up to 3 additional family members and flexibility of minimum balance maintenance within the group. The AU Vikaas Savings Account, AU NRI Savings Account, AU Women Savings Account, AU Senior Citizen Savings Account, and AU Kids Savings Account, are each built for a specific kind of customer, whether you are a student, a working professional, an NRI, a senior citizen, or a parent opening an account for your child.

Why a Range, and Not Just One Account

Indian customers want different things from a savings account. Some want premium banking with extras like lounge access and a relationship manager. Students and kids need accounts that match their age and stage of life. Working women look for features that fit how they manage money. Senior citizens value personal service. AU Small Finance Bank's savings account range is built to meet these different needs, while making sure every customer, whichever account they pick, gets a simple, friendly experience and the same easy access through the AU 0101 mobile banking app.

What Customers Get

- AU Digital Savings Account: Open online with video KYC. AU Platinum Debit Card and the AU 0101 mobile banking app from day one.- AU Royale and AU Royale World Savings Accounts: Premium banking with airport lounge access and a personal relationship manager (subject to eligibility and minimum balance) & more. - AU Platinum Savings Account: Extra features for customers who want more from their savings account (subject to eligibility and minimum balance) with benefit of extending the features up to 3 additional family members and the flexibility of minimum balance maintenance within the group.- AU Vikaas, AU NRI, AU Women, AU Senior Citizen: Savings accounts built for specific groups of customers.- Across the range: Easy online account opening, attractive rates on eligible balances, the AU 0101 mobile banking app, a savings account interest rate calculator and other helpful tools on the AU Small Finance Bank official website, a range of Debit Cards, and deposit protection under DICGC up to the prescribed limit per depositor per bank.

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