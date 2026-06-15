Business News | AU Small Finance Bank Strengthens Customer-First Approach to Its Credit Card Range

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and the first in over a decade to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, today reaffirmed its customer-first approach to its credit card range. The range covers cards built for different kinds of Indian customers' premium lifestyle, everyday lifestyle, cashback, and milestone rewards with a common focus on three things customers most often ask about: a clear credit card interest rate and fee structure, easy credit card bill payment, and rewards that match how they spend.

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AU Small Finance Bank's credit card range continues to focus on customer-friendly features clear disclosure of charges, multiple bill payment options through the AU 0101 mobile banking app, rewards across everyday spending, and cards built for different customer needs. AU Small Finance Bank's credit cards cater to diverse customer life-stages, from first-time credit users and GenZ professionals to digitally savvy customers and affluent achievers.

The AU Credit Card Range

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The AU Credit Card range includes the AU Ananta Credit Card, AU Laksya Credit Card, AU Tejas Credit Card and AU Prathama Credit Card. Each card is built for a specific kind of customer, with rewards, lounge access, EMI conversion, insurance cover and curated offers structured around the spending pattern that the card is designed for. Customers can compare the cards and pick the one that fits them at the Credit Card section on the AU Small Finance Bank website. This newly launched portfolio has been strategically designed as a cohesive range, rather than standalone products, to reflect India's rapidly evolving aspirations, spending behaviour and lifestyle choices across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

Clear Disclosure of Credit Card Interest Rate and Charges

AU Small Finance Bank discloses the applicable credit card interest rate, finance charges and fees clearly in the cardholder agreement and on its website. Customers can review what applies to their card variant before applying. Interest charges apply on balances carried beyond the due date and on cash advances, in line with the cardholder agreement. Customers who pay the full statement balance by the due date typically avoid interest on retail purchases under the standard interest-free credit period. The most important terms and conditions (MITC) for each AU Credit Card variant are published on the bank's website.

Easy Credit Card Bill Payment Across Multiple Channels

Customers can pay their AU Credit Card bill through whichever channel suits them best:

- AU 0101 mobile banking app and AU Net Banking pay in a few taps or clicks.- BBPS (Bharat BillPay), UPI, NEFT and IMPS pay from any bank account.- Auto-pay set up auto-debit so the bill clears on its own each cycle.- AU Auro chatbot, WhatsApp Banking and IVR assisted channels for chat, message or phone-based payment.- Customer care helpline for any customer who prefers speaking with a representative.Why This Matters for Customers

A credit card is something a customer interacts with almost every day. AU Small Finance Bank's focus is on keeping the everyday parts simple clear information on charges, easy bill payment, rewards that align with everyday spending, and full digital servicing through the AU 0101 mobile banking app, so the card stays useful and stress-free across the year.

Quick Highlights

- Choice of cards across the AU Credit Card range for different customer needs.- Clear disclosure of credit card interest rate, finance charges and fees on the AU Small Finance Bank website.- Multiple credit card bill payment channels: AU 0101 mobile banking app, AU Net Banking, BBPS, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, auto-pay, - Auro chatbot, WhatsApp Banking, IVR, customer care.- AU Rewardz redemption platform for accumulated reward points.- EMI conversion options on eligible transactions.- Insurance covers bundled across the range, varying by card variant.- Full digital servicing through the AU 0101 mobile banking app.To explore the AU Credit Card range, compare variants and apply for the card that fits you, visit the official AU Small Finance Bank Website.

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