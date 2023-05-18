New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Auction.io, a leading B2B SaaS provider of auction and e-commerce solutions that has processed more than 1 billion auction transactions for Fortune 500 and middle-market companies, announced today that it has acquired Doorsey, a modern high-tech online platform designed to facilitate and improve real estate transactions for buyers, sellers and their agents.

The acquisition of Doorsey by Auction.io marks a significant milestone for both companies. By adding Doorsey's innovative technologies and expertise, Auction.io is significantly expanding its presence in the residential and commercial real estate market. The Doorsey platform has consistently outperformed the traditional method of selling properties, and with additional resources from Auction.io, it is well positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Doorsey's mission is advancing the new tech-enabled era for residential real estate with one of the most comprehensive for-sale listing platforms available on the market today featuring an open auction process for selling properties. Buyers have access to a third-party inspection report, seller disclosures, a 3D virtual tour, and a community forum for interacting with sellers and neighbors -- everything that a buyer needs to bid with confidence, even sight unseen, and sellers have a transparent and robust digital tool to maximize their selling price and closure rate. The platform differentiates itself by providing buyers and real estate agents with full visibility into competing offers in real-time. The real estate agents favor the Doorsey platform because of the intuitiveness of its interface and ease of use, as well as the robust functionality of the software solution and additional control over the selling process that it provides. Doorsey's listings are posted on the local MLS (Multiple Listing Services) and distributed through national real estate websites, including Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, and Realtor.com.

According to Rajesh Rajaram, CEO of Auction.io, "We are thrilled to welcome Doorsey to our business. Doorsey has developed a groundbreaking platform that has revolutionized the home buying process by providing buyers with a transparent, efficient and secure way to purchase properties and sellers with tools to maximize value and speed of the sale transactions. While Auction.io is strong in the automotive, collectibles, liquidation, live animals, electronics and other areas, the acquisition of Doorsey is a strategic move that enables us to further expand our reach in the real estate market and provide a best-in-class online auction marketplace solution for buyers and sellers in that space too."

Doorsey's Founder and CEO, Jordan Allen, added, "We are excited that Doorsey will join forces with Auction.io and believe that this partnership will enable the business to continue to shake up the real estate industry. Our mission has always been to make the residential and commercial real estate buying process as seamless and transparent as possible, and we are confident that by joining forces with Auction.io, we will be able to achieve this goal."

Doorsey's operations will be integrated with Auction.io offerings shortly after this transaction. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in Oct 2021, Auction.io is a Dallas, TX based B2B SaaS solution company that provides customizable single and multiple vendor e-commerce auction marketplaces in the US and globally. For more information, visit www.auction.io

Doorsey is SaaS platform designed to improve the home buying and selling offer process. Doorsey's mission is to advance the new tech-enabled era for residential real estate, providing buyers, sellers, and their agents full transparency throughout the offer process. To learn more, visit www.doorsey.com

