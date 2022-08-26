New Delhi [India], August (ANI): Good news for car racing fans as German car manufacturer Audi is set to join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season.

Audi announced its entry as an engine supplier for the 2026 edition at a press conference int the town Spa, ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, which featured Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Markus Duesmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann, Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The manufacturer said it will announce a decision on the team they will "line up with in 2026 by the end of this year".

The project will be based at Audi Sport's facility in Neuburg near Ingolstadt. This is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany.

Audi - who are part of the Volkswagen Group - said it supports F1's plans to be more sustainable and cost-efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

This announcement by the automaker comes after new power unit regulations, designed specifically to make it possible and attractive for newcomers to join the sport at a competitive level, were published earlier this month.

"I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked for Volkswagen for a stint starting in 2014.

"This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow," Domenicalli added.

It is, the CEO said, also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

"We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course."

Motorsport is an integral part of Audi's DNA, said Duesmann.

"Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry."

Audi is currently working on getting personnel, buildings and technical infrastructure in place by the end of the year. They will then have three years to finetune the PU before entering F1.

Adam Baker, who has held several senior positions for manufacturers and teams in motorsport while also spending three years at the FIA, will run the Formula 1 project as CEO. (ANI)

