New Delhi [India], February 26: Federation University Australia today announced its expansion in India with the strategic acquisition of Employability.life, reaching 10 million students in higher education to make them work-ready.

Federation University, which dates back to 1870 when the School of Mines in Ballarat was established, has evolved into Victoria's leading regional university, and established local and global partnerships, and produced over 123,000 graduates. The university is ranked #175 in the Times Higher Education World's Young Universities. It is ranked #1 in Victoria and #2 in Australia for full-time postgraduate employment.

New Delhi headquartered Employability.life, a workplace readiness company, has partnerships with several colleges and universities across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab.

Federation University and Employability.life are set to expand their presence across many more key Indian cities and universities. Federation University reinforces its position as a leader in global education, offering Indian students unparalleled access to international learning experiences and career opportunities.

Through this acquisition, Employability.life will be integrated into Federation University's ecosystem, helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness.

Employability.life, known for its work-simulated learning approach, will now operate under Federation University, expanding its reach and impact across India.

Commenting on the acquisition, Prof. Duncan Bentley, Vice Chancellor, Federation University Australia said: "Federation University Australia is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Employability.life as part of our mission to deliver a world-class education that combines academic excellence with practical, real-world experience. Federation University's mission is to transform lives and enhancing communities, and the acquisition of Employability.life will help us deliver on that commitment on a global scale. It will also expand our presence in India where our expertise in supporting regional communities has helped us forge many valuable partnerships in education and research."

Mr. Raja Dasgupta, CEO, Employability.life stated: "With Federation University acquiring Employability.life, we are targeting to reach ten million students in higher education and prepare them for the future of work. Federation University's acquisition of Employability.life marks a pivotal step in transforming the Indian education landscape by bridging the gap between academia and industry."

By integrating Employability.life's XPMC framework in collaboration with Federation University's academic approach, we are creating a revolutionary learning experience for learners in Indian institutions, he said.

"This initiative will equip students with future-ready skills, blending global best practices with localized industry needs. Our combined expertise will enable us to scale innovative, work-simulated learning models, ensuring graduates are not just academically proficient but also ready for the future of work. We are excited to drive this vision forward and shape the future of education in India," Dasgupta said.

Recent initiatives have underscored the commitment to deepening educational ties between Australia and India. In October 2024, the second Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting in Sydney highlighted the importance of collaborative approaches to education delivery and impactful research. Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasized that education and skills are pivotal in building economic prosperity for both countries.

With Federation University's acquisition of Employability.life, the organizations aim to reach ten million students in higher education to prepare them for the future of work.

