New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/ATK): Young Social Activist and National Panelist on National Issues in Prasar Bharati, New Delhi, Sampat Sharma aka Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali has been empanelled as the Peace Committee Member in the Minority Commission, Delhi.

His main tasks enlist to safeguard the rights and interests, as provided in the Constitution of India of religious minorities in the National Capital Territories of Delhi.

The Delhi Minorities Commission was set up under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act,1999, and was passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on December 24, 1999. The notified Minority Communities, as per the Act, are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis. Now as per the notification order dated October 13, 2008, by the Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi, the 'Jain' Community is also treated as Minority Community. Considering it all, the author of the book 'Jindagi - Muft...Ya Samvedansheel,' working as a social activist in different organizations, looks after the communities in the matters of their health, education, and employment issues.

Talking about this step in his journey, Sampat says, "I have been fortunate enough to be able to contribute to the communities with all my capabilities. I will do everything in my power to help the minorities and present to them a society that is worth living."

To provide appropriate facilities to get education under the Right to Education act, Sampat also flagged off Tiranga on Hampta Paas at Himalayas Valley in 2017 that attracted the attention of Indian denizens towards pertinent social issues. Social issues like dowry, caste reservation review, education, health and employment were highlighted to bring into the attention of important policymakers.

Apart from taking care of all these aspects as the Peace Committee member (Government) in Minority Commission, Delhi, Sampat Sharma aka Sampat Saraswat Bamanwali also writes articles on National Issues regularly. He wrote his first book on life motivation named "Jindagi Muft Ya Sanvedansheel" in July 2021 and is also planning to launch two more books in the coming months of 2022. The author being a young Social Activist and National Panelist on National Issues in Prasar Bharati, and presently a Associate Director in one of the reputed technology service provider company has been at the helm of ideas and information. Being associated with the National Broadcasting Association of the nation, has given the author an edge. This is reflective in the nuances portrayed throughout the book.

