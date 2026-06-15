Business News | Auto Sales Post Strong Double-digit Growth in May; PV, 2W and 3W Segments Record Highest-ever May Sales: SIAM

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India's automobile industry registered robust growth across major vehicle categories in May 2026, with passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers recording their highest-ever sales for the month of May, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 27.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,38,854 units in May 2026, compared with 3,44,656 units in the corresponding month last year.

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Three-wheeler sales also witnessed strong momentum, increasing 31.1 per cent to 70,720 units from 53,942 units in May 2025.

Two-wheeler sales grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 19,02,209 units during the month, up from 16,57,116 units a year earlier.

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The industry produced a total of 29,27,711 units of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles during May 2026.

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the industry recorded its best-ever May sales across key segments.

"Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers and Two-Wheelers recorded highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment. Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 4.39 lakh units, posting a growth of 27.3 per cent over May 2025," Menon said.

He further noted that the three-wheeler segment sold around 0.71 lakh units during the month, registering growth of 31.1 per cent, while two-wheeler sales stood at 19.02 lakh units, reflecting a 14.8 per cent increase over the same period last year.

According to Menon, the growth was aided by a favourable base and policy-driven demand stimulus.

"Lower base effect of previous May and demand created due to reduced GST rates, with easier financing, is again getting reflected in higher off-take this month," he said.

Within the two-wheeler category, scooter sales recorded the strongest growth among major sub-segments, rising 27.4 per cent to 7,39,667 units. Motorcycle sales increased 7.2 per cent to 11,13,973 units, while moped sales climbed 30.3 per cent to 48,569 units.

Among three-wheelers, passenger carriers posted sales of 57,649 units, up 30 per cent year-on-year, while goods carriers grew 35.3 per cent to 11,802 units. Sales of e-rickshaws rose 38.9 per cent to 1,000 units, while e-cart sales surged 81.8 per cent to 269 units. (ANI)

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