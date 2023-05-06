New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/GPRC): In recognition of the much-heralded India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, Lord J.D. Waverley, Co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Trade and Investment, invited Autointelli, a company specialising in Artificial Intelligence for information Technology, to the British Houses of Parliament, Westminster.

In the Houses of Parliament, Autointelli was awarded a trophy for "Best Automation Software for 2022." Lord Waverley himself presented the trophy.

Also Read | Aliens May Soon Detect Life on Earth Through Radio Signals Leaked From Planet, Say Scientists.

The meeting took place in the venerated Committee Room One on 17-11-22.

Present on the day were the chairs and heads of leading business and software companies from India as well as several important individuals from the UK. Mr Sarosh Zaiwalla, Founder and MD of Zaiwalla and company, one of the world`s leading legal arbitration companies, was one of the eminent speakers.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: USFK F16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Farmland Near Osan Air Base During Training in South Korea, Pilot Escaped Safely.

Currently, over 100,000 server automations and one million tickets are handled by Autointelli every day.

Autointelli is an end-to-end infrastructure platform that helps government and private sectors serve citizens. It deals with SMEs, top corporate companies and ecogovernance organisations.

Autointelli helps companies with their business continuity even at crucial times like Covid and other natural calamities. The award-winning company can do this by handling backup, the restoration of data, and data centres using AIOPS.

The company has won many awards and is growing quickly across the world on many different platforms.

It smartly suppresses events and creates customizable event filters. It reduces Alert Noise by up to 50%.

The company is not a domain specific product and SMEs or individuals who have servers or cloud users can make use of it and automate their IT infrastructures.

Autonintelli can replace the LI and L2 positions and this provides a speedier Return on Investment.

The company provides the IT infrastructure automation, without which Decission of Recission is not possible.

The workflows are user friendly and within minutes, can help to create multiple workflow processes.

With what Autointelli provides, with a single CIO dashboard an IT head can have complete control over his or her IT infrastructure.

The company replaces many tools that were previously under subscription and a single tool can handle monitoring, ticketing and also automation.

Autointelli has an infrastructure that contains application availability monitoring, an event management system, an incident response automation, service request automation, daily weekly and monthly routine process automation, a self-service portal with integration and ITSM platform, recoding for audit and playback in case of critical issues, centralized dashboards and many other features.

Pradeep Kumar, CEO of Autointelli, said of the award presented at the House of Commons;

"After a long Covid break, it was good to be able to travel and meet other company chiefs at Parliament. The prize holds the promise of success and gives us the energy to move forward with a successful year for our company.

Autointelli plans to expand its operations worldwide and sees a large market in servers and computers all over the world. We aim to provide a seamless service that gives maximum efficiency. Autointelli is not a domain-specific product and it can be used by any company, industry, or SME, even with just one server. You don't need a system administrator because Autointelli acts as a robot providing 24/7 support to its customers.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)