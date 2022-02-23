Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keep a tab on your physical health in style with GOQii fitness smartwatches as these gadgets are now available at pocket-friendly prices at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

The EMI Store has announced exciting discounts and additional cashback offers to help you save up. Furthermore, customers can now shop for GOQii smartwatches on EMIs as low as Rs. 750. There are various models with different designs and features, perfect for teens and adults alike.

Also Read | Kim Seon-ho Is Obsessed With Victory Sign And We Have 10 Pictures Of The Kdrama Actor To Prove That.

Shoppers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to buy their favourite GOQii fitness smartwatch with No Cost EMI plans and avail of other discounts. One can select a flexible repayment time with no additional charges. For the Goqii smartwatches covered under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy, shoppers are not required to pay the lump-sum amount at the checkout.

GOQii fitness smartwatches come with numerous features and stunning designs. Some of the most popular GOQii watches available at the EMI Store include:

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Huge Landslide at Cafeteria Morh.

GOQii Smart Vital Plus with 3 months Personal Coaching on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 875 with zero down payment and up to 46% off

GQSAT-3M - 3 Months Coaching Subscription with GOQii Smart Vital on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 750 with zero down payment and up to 50% off

GQ3B3-Vital 3.0 - 3 Months Coaching Subscription with GOQii Vital 3 on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,000 with zero down payment and up to 25% off

GOQii Smart Vital Junior Activity Tracker (Zebra Black) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 750 with zero down payment and up to 40% off

GOQii Vital 4 (GQ3B3-Vital 4.0) (3 months Personal Coaching with GOQii Vital 4 on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 750 with zero down payment and up to 40% off

Shop for Goqii fitness smartwatches on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Choose the preferred GOQii smartwatch and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)