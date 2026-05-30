Business News | Avance Technologies Reports FY26 Revenue from Operations of Rs 15,926 Lakhs; Net Profit Surges 150% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,324 Lakhs

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Avance Technologies Limited today announced its Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The company delivered a stable operational performance during FY26 while reporting a significant improvement in profitability. Consolidated Revenue from Operations for FY26 stood at ₹15,925.60 Lakhs, while consolidated Net Profit increased sharply to ₹1,323.61 Lakhs, registering a robust 150% Year-on-Year growth. The performance reflects improving financial efficiency, disciplined operational execution, and strengthening overall business fundamentals.

On a consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations for FY26 stood at ₹15,925.60 Lakhs as compared to ₹17,176.50 Lakhs reported during FY25. Consolidated Total Income for FY26 stood at ₹17,309.70 Lakhs as against ₹17,396.30 Lakhs reported during the previous financial year.

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The company reported consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,323.61 Lakhs during FY26 as compared to

₹530.24 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting a strong 150% Year-on-Year growth. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY26 stood at ₹0.067 per share as compared to ₹0.027 per share in FY25.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at

₹3,093.50 Lakhs as compared to ₹4,831.20 Lakhs during Q4 FY25. Consolidated Total Income for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹4,191.90 Lakhs as against ₹5,031.80 Lakhs reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported consolidated Net Profit of ₹1,037.26 Lakhs during Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹136.23 Lakhs reported during Q4 FY25, reflecting a significant turnaround in quarterly profitability and strengthening operational performance.

On a sequential Quarter-on-Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹3,093.53 Lakhs as compared to ₹4,950.24 Lakhs reported during Q3 FY26. Consolidated Total Income for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹4,191.91 Lakhs as against ₹5,044.49 Lakhs reported during Q3 FY26.

Consolidated Net Profit increased sharply to ₹1,037.26 Lakhs during Q4 FY26 from ₹201.39 Lakhs reported in Q3 FY26, registering a strong 415% Quarter-on-Quarter growth. The improvement in profitability reflects strengthening financial efficiency, focused cost optimization measures, and disciplined operational execution during the quarter.

"Fiscal Year 2025-26 represents a pivotal milestone for Avance Technologies as we unlock deeper value from our balance sheet. The remarkable expansion in our net profit margins and the multi-fold improvement in our Earnings Per Share reflect our agility in maximizing returns through tactical investment positions and disciplined financial management. said Latesh Poojary, Managing Director of Avance Technologies Limited.

Looking ahead, Avance Technologies Limited remains focused on strengthening operational capabilities, improving execution efficiency, and exploring scalable opportunities across technology-driven business segments. The company believes that continued digital transformation and evolving technology adoption trends are expected to create long-term opportunities for sustainable business growth and stakeholder value creation.

About Avance Technologies Limited (ATL)Avance Technologies Ltd (www.avance.in) specializes in the distribution of information technology (IT) products. The principal activities of the Company involve the resale of software and hardware. The company offers a wide range of services, including Digital Media Planning and Buying, Social Media Marketing, Mobile Apps Marketing, WhatsApp e-commerce, Video Creation and Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Content and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Strategy, Marketing Automation, Performance Marketing, Market Research, Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Internet of Things (IOT), Cloud Services, Software Testing, Vulnerability Testing, SMS Marketing, and WhatsApp Marketing. In addition, our company provides a comprehensive selection of services, such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media management, conversion rate optimization, and marketing automation. The Company's short code service enables users to receive text messages from customers and subsequently take actions based on the message's content.

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