Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Q3 & 9M FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 142.44 Cr, YoY growth of 14.20%

* EBITDA of Rs. 26.46 Cr, YoY growth of 14.40%

* EBITDA Margin of 18.58% YoY growth of 3 BPS

* PBT of Rs. 7.93 Cr, YoY growth of 12.30%

* PBT Margin of 5.57%, YoY growth of 35 BPS

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 403.81 Cr, YoY growth of 17.70%

* EBITDA of Rs. 74.50 Cr, YoY growth of 17.30%

* EBITDA Margin of 18.45%, YoY growth of -7 BPS

* PBT of Rs. 21.61 Cr, YoY growth of 56.10%

* PBT Margin of 5.35% YoY growth of 131 BPS

Commenting on financial performance, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong Q3 FY25 performance, reflecting our strategic focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth. The consistent improvement in revenue and profitability underscores our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. Additionally, securing a prestigious order from one of India's leading cement companies is a testament to our industry expertise and market trust. This contract, expected to contribute approximately Rs.90 crore over the next three years, further strengthens our revenue visibility and growth trajectory.

The Indian government's recent budget further strengthens the logistics and transportation industry, with a sharp focus on infrastructure development, including road expansions, dedicated freight corridors, and improved connectivity. These initiatives are set to reduce logistics costs, enhance efficiency, and position India as a global logistics powerhouse. Additionally, the budget's emphasis on sustainability, including incentives for electric vehicles, aligns with our long-term vision of a greener logistics ecosystem.

As we move forward, we remain committed to capitalizing on emerging opportunities, optimizing operations, and driving sustained profitability. Company remains focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational excellence."

