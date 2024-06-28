PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Odisha Government has allotted a land parcel measuring 4 acres to the company. This land parcel will be utilized for the development of an ancillary unit aimed at providing logistics assistance to clients within the state of Odisha.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa in Barbados.

The allocated land parcel is located in Khurda, which is rapidly emerging as a major industrial hub, hosting industry giants such as Coca-Cola, ITC, and many others reputed industries viz. FMCG, Textile, Paper products, wood / wooden based furniture, Agro based and soda water, leather, chemical, rubber, plastic. This strategic location will enhance AVG Logistics Limited's presence in this industrial hub and increase its capacity to deliver efficient and comprehensive logistics solutions to existing and potential esteemed clients.

By establishing this new facility, AVG Logistics Limited is expanding its infrastructure by entering a new geography. This expansion is expected to create numerous opportunities for business development, client acquisition and contribute to the overall growth of the company.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Yuvraj Singh, Manisha Koirala, Indian Celebs Who Fought Cancer and Emerged Victorious.

Commenting on performance, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to share this milestone with our stakeholders. Securing the plot in Khurda underscores our commitment to expanding our operational capabilities and enhancing our service offerings. This new facility will increase our logistics assistance and support the supply chain needs of our clients in this promising industrial region. We are optimistic that this expansion will contribute significantly to our business growth including client acquisition and fortify our position as a leading player in the logistics sector.

Our commitment to honesty, responsibility, and customer dedication sets us apart in the competitive landscape. We remain dedicated to innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)