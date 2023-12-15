NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Jaideep Mirchandani, the Group Chairman of aviation conglomerate Sky One believes that aviation does a lot more than connect people and generate revenue. It is essentially a gateway to explore culture that transforms how diverse societies engage. He says, "The speed and convenience of air travel empowers people to immerse themselves in new cultures, their unique traditions, languages, and customs. No global citizen can deny the role that aviation plays in shaping a broad and inclusive world-view."

As for aviation's contribution to the economy, he cites the global travel data provider OAG which places Central Asia (up 48.5 percent in 2019), and North Africa (up 22.5 percent in 2019) on top as far as post-pandemic traffic recovery is concerned. In its report titled 'International Tourism to End 2023 Close to 90% of Pre-pandemic Levels,' the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has also stated that an estimated 975 million tourists traveled internationally between January and September 2023, reflecting an increase of 38% compared to the same months in 2022.

Says Mirchandani, "There is no doubt that aviation is fueling the post-pandemic economic recovery around the world but it also serves as a bridge to connect people from diverse backgrounds. It facilitates an invaluable global exchange of ideas, innovations, and knowledge."

Mirchandani attributes aspirational tourism as one of the reasons behind the current resurgence of the aviation sector. He says, "We are witnessing a tourism renaissance that is beneficial to local communities and economies. When tourists explore cultural destinations and historic landmarks, they not only strengthen economic development in tourism-dependent regions but also inadvertently contribute to preserving traditional crafts and performing arts."

However, as the aviation market continues its expansion, the focus on innovation is important. "With the UN and world nations adopting Agenda 2030 to signal a new era of innovation in sustainable development using AI and ML, it is imperative to ensure that enhanced aircraft utilization and fleet upgrades align with global climate targets."

He also hopes that aviation can continue to play a more proactive part in relief and rescue operations and provide humanitarian aid to communities most in need. "I dream of a world where seamless connections in the sky will foster global unity," concludes Mirchandani.

