Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE - AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Superintending Engineer Highways Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, for the widening and strengthening of the Thirukoilur-Asanur road in Tamil Nadu.

The project, valued at approximately Rs. 86.54 Cr, involves the widening of the road from two lanes to four lanes and includes significant infrastructure improvements, such as junction upgrades, widening and reconstruction of culverts, construction of minor bridges, and the development of a center median, drainage retaining walls, and paver blocks.

The order is part of a broader initiative to enhance transportation networks in the region and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

AVP Infracon is proud to be part of this transformative project, reinforcing its position as a key player in India's infrastructure development and contributing to the nation's ongoing growth and progress.

Commenting on the New order, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "This significant order marks a pivotal moment in our journey, further strengthening our footprint in the infrastructure sector. In recent times, this is the major order we have secured. The project not only reinforces our commitment to enhancing the nation's roadways but also reflects our ability to successfully execute large-scale, high-impact projects.

We are confident that this venture will contribute to the growth and development of Tamil Nadu's transportation infrastructure, creating long-term value for all stakeholders involved. We are dedicated to driving progress and building the future of India's infrastructure, one project at a time."

