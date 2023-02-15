New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/ATK): With an aim to educate healthcare professionals about the use of Cannabidiol (CBD), Awshad Delhi-NCR-based cannabis wellness startup organized a Medicial Cannabis Workshop on February 10, at the prestigious PHD chamber, New Delhi.

The key speaker of the workshop was Dr Sayed Tahir Hassan, an MBBS & DNB doctor with a specialization in Medical Cannabis. He is also a member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians USA. Sayed Tahir Hassan has been practising medicine for the last 21 years, and has expertise in complementary treatment approaches, including Medical Cannabis and Homeopathy. He specializes in critical health conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, and hormonal issues.

Speaking at the workshop, Cancer specialist, Dr Sayed Tahir Hassan said, "Knowledge of how medical cannabis works in us is the need of the hour. Not only it can be used in Chronic painful conditions, but also in cancer to improve the quality of life during and after cancer treatments. CBD has additionally shown to act as CHEMOPREVENTIVE in most cancers. That's why the emphasis on the education of doctors."

Amid the rise in the legalization of medical cannabis, Awshad considers it important for healthcare professionals to stay informed about this emerging treatment option.

Co-founders, Awshad Shivam Singhee and Richa Jaggi said, "We believe that doctors in our society are revered and respected as an authority figure who help us manage our health with the best of their abilities. However, doctors in India today are not well-versed or up-to-date with medical cannabis and how to help their patients with alternative therapies. We want to close this gap, and give our doctors and our customers a chance to pursue wellness in a natural and wholesome manner!"

During the workshop several topics related to CBD including the history of cannabis and the discovery of the endocannabinoid system, the physiology of the endocannabinoid system, including intrinsic and extrinsic activators, receptors, and interactions with various organ systems in the body.

Apart from this, the use of medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) in managing symptoms related to chronic pain, cancer pain, and non-cancer pain, the opioid epidemic, and the effects of cannabis on opioid use disorder (OUD), the research on the effects of cannabis on obesity, type 2 diabetes, sleep dysfunction and understand the symptoms and risk factors of these conditions, the early research on the direct anti-tumor activity of cannabinoids, and especially within the central nervous system were discussed at the workshop.

Last but not the least, the current animal and human research data on the clinical neurological uses for CBD and understanding the use of medical cannabis and CBD in managing symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases were the topics on which the discussion took place.

During the workshop, many senior dignitaries including Dr Nasir Jamwal Amit Patwal helped organize the event for PHD.

