New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/ATK): The crypto market is a varied market with thousands of different coins that offer other utilities.

The crypto sphere is mostly about value creation for crypto projects.

To remain at the top is to stay relevant in the market constantly. With new projects making their debut, the existing coins are always on their toes to improve their projects; otherwise, investors and crypto users would move on to other projects.

The crypto landscape has witnessed many crypto projects come and go. However, some coins hit the scene and mesmerized everyone.

Apart from the initial bang, many coins are constantly working on improving themselves to remain relevant in the highly volatile market. With the current bear market affecting the crypto market, many investors are taking a closer look at the coins in their portfolios and shedding dead weight.

They are also taking a second look at prospective coins before adding them to their portfolios. The current bear market has affected several coins, causing even the strongest coins to take a nosedive.

Many crypto investors have experienced significant financial losses. The crypto winter has lasted long enough that many wonder if the market will ever recover.

While the pessimists wonder and ponder, the others are taking a closer look at the coins available in the market and stocking their portfolios with the coins that have the greatest chance of success in the coming days. Axie Infinity (AXS) and Rocketize Token (JATO) are extensively studied coins.

AXIE INFINITY (AXS) Earn Whilst Playing

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a different cryptocurrency that brings a much-needed change to the crypto market. The unusual ecosystem is also a gaming network built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Although it is created as a side-chain, the platform allows users to earn money while they play games.

Users who use the platform can kill two birds with one stone by earning money while they play. Users earn AXS when they play the various games in the Axie Infinity (AXS) Universe. Users can also earn tokens when they participate in user-generated content initiatives. The players can earn rewards by collecting, trading, battling, raising, and mating Axies NFTs.

Axie Infinity (AXS) was at its most popular in 2021. New users join the platform on a daily basis, and even now, Axie Infinity (AXS) records a high number of daily active players. The platform peaked at over 2.7 million daily users and finally averages a little over a million daily users. In 2021, the game generated over 1.3 billion dollars in terms of revenue and averaged over 10 million dollars daily. Besides the platform's exciting games, Axie Infinity (AXS) is also well known as the crypto asset that introduced the world to blockchain technology.

ROCKETIZE TOKEN (JATO) The New Meme Coin

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a meme coin that harnesses the power of a thriving community. As a community-driven governed token, the project intends to use its users to push the narratives it is putting out there. Most meme coins are filled with narratives, memes, internet jokes, and vibes, but the Rocketize Token (JATO) is designed to be different.

Taking on the usual features of the meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) is also looking to provide DeFi-focused users and holders.

Rocketize Token (JATO) has a thriving community called the Atomic Nation, which is designed to serve as the project's emblem. The Atomic Nation is also positioned as the most powerful and compelling aspect of the Rocketize Token (JATO). Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize Token (JATO) highlights the many benefits of the Smart Chain to the world. The unique features of Rocketize Token (JATO) make it highly appealing to many investors and buyers.

