Business News | Axis Max Life Declares INR 2,530 Crore Participating Bonus for FY26

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has announced a Participating (PAR) bonus of ₹2,530 Crore for eligible policyholders for FY2025-26. This marks the Company's 24th consecutive annual bonus and takes the cumulative bonus declared over the past 24 years to ₹18,377 Crore*.

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The declared bonus will be provided to more than 21 lakh eligible PAR policyholders, beginning July 2026. Axis Max Life's PAR Fund** has grown from ₹74,119 Crore in FY25 to ₹79,003 Crore in FY26, a CAGR of 17% over the past decade.

Axis Max Life participating products offer multiple bonus types, including cash bonus, reversionary bonus, and terminal bonus. Additionally, these products provide customers' features such as accumulation of bonuses, partial withdrawal of accumulated bonuses, paid-up additions, and premium offset, without impacting the basic sum assured.

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About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Information Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

* Includes Regular and Terminal Bonus

** On Book Value Basis

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