Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532395) (NSE: AXISCADES), a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to Aerospace, Defence, Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Energy, Medical & Healthcare sectors, serving Global OEMs, today announced results for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022.

Key Operational Highlights:

Also Read | BTS’s Suga Returns From His Schedule In Thailand And Gains Attention For An Unexpected … – Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

- The company was awarded an enhanced contract by Airbus for the fourth time, continuing the long-standing relationship with Airbus for niche engineering services in the aerospace sector

- Completed the acquisition of Mistral Solutions Private Ltd., a leader in Semiconductor, Embedded Electronics, Defence and Product Engineering capabilities. The acquisition, which was initiated in the year 2017, was executed over 4 phases at an aggregate acquisition cost of INR 296 crores

Also Read | Happy Shabari Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Shabari.

Commenting on the performance, David Bradley, Chairman of AXISCADES said: "We are delighted by the momentum built in the business, quarter on quarter, and are happy to report highest ever quarterly revenue in this quarter. We continue to execute and strengthen our strategic positioning. As underlined in our key objectives, we have concluded the acquisition of Mistral Solutions in this quarter. This is a value accretive asset for the Company, which will help us expand our capabilities and offerings in semiconductor, defense and homeland security. We are also happy to announce additional contract wins in our new focus areas and the extension of our long-standing relationship with Airbus for the fourth time."

Commenting on the results and outlook, Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO & MD of AXISCADES said, "As I complete my first year in AXISCADES, I am pleased to report that the journey that we have undertaken in AXISCADES to transform and de-risk the business has translated to vastly improved business and financial performance. Our three-pronged strategy of vertical diversification, customer diversification and digital first is well on course. We have achieved the highest ever quarterly revenue in 3rd quarter and continue to record healthy operating margins. The conclusion of acquisition of Mistral Solutions brings forth opportunities to deliver an enhanced bouquet of services to our Global client base, thereby enhancing revenue and profitability, going forward."

AXISCADES (is a leading, end to end technology and engineering solutions provider aiding creation of innovative, sustainable and safer products worldwide. Headquartered in Bangalore with subsidiaries in USA, UK, Canada, Germany, India and China; and offices in Germany, France, Denmark, USA and Canada.

AXISCADES has a diverse team of over 2200 professionals working across 17 locations across North America, Europe, UK and Asia-Pacific, striving to reduce the program risk and time to market. The company offers Product Engineering Solutions across Embedded Software and Hardware, Digitisation and Automation, Mechanical Engineering, System Integration, Test Solutions, Manufacturing Engineering, Technical Publications, and Aftermarket Solutions.

The solutions comprehensive portfolio covers the complete product development lifecycle from concept evaluation to manufacturing support and certification for Fortune 500 Companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Medical Devices & Industrial Product industries. The company is known for its robust system of certifications and best practices that address customer requirements and domain expertise.

More information: www.axiscades.com |

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axiscades/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)