Business News | Aza Announces Association with Bal Raksha Bharat to Support Meaningful Social Impact

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Aza Fashions, India's leading luxury fashion destination, is proud to announce its association with Bal Raksha Bharat, one of the country's foremost child rights organisations dedicated to the welfare, education, protection, and overall development of underprivileged children.

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As part of this initiative, customers shopping with Aza will now have an opportunity to contribute towards a meaningful cause and participate in creating a better future for children in need. The initiative has currently been integrated across Aza's POS systems and website and is presently in its soft launch phase to ensure a seamless customer experience.

With this association, Aza takes a significant step towards building a purpose-driven brand narrative that extends beyond fashion and luxury retail. The collaboration reflects the brand's commitment towards creating positive social impact while fostering deeper emotional connections and trust with its customers.

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"At Aza, we believe luxury can also be meaningful. Our association with Bal Raksha Bharat is a step towards contributing to a larger purpose and enabling our community to be part of an initiative that creates real impact." said Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions.

Bal Raksha Bharat has been at the forefront of championing children's rights in India through initiatives focused on education, healthcare, protection, emergency response, and long-term child development.

Through this partnership, Aza aims to encourage more conscious participation from its customers while continuing to evolve as a brand that values responsibility, compassion, and community alongside fashion and craftsmanship.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Aza showcases leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal, and Seema Gujral, as well as trending labels and emerging talent discovered by Aza. With 14 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce website and App, Aza offers personalized styling, seamless service, and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries--bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. In 2025, Aza expanded into fine lab-grown diamond jewellery, with the launch of the brand Araiya by Aza.

For more information, visit: www.azafashions.com

For more information on Bal Raksha Bharat visit https://balrakshabharat.org/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

Jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

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