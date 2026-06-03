Business News | Aza Fashions Redefines Modern Menswear with 'The Gentleman's Closet'

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: As Aza Fashions marks two decades in India's luxury fashion landscape, the brand is continuing to shape the conversation around modern occasion dressing with a sharper focus on menswear through The Gentleman's Closet.

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While traditionally, luxury fashion has centered around womenswear, today's modern Indian man is increasingly investing in personal style, individuality, and elevated dressing experiences. Recognizing this shift, Aza Fashions recently curated The Gentleman's Closet - an immersive menswear showcase that redefines the way men approach occasion and contemporary fashion.

Speaking about the showcase, Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions said, "The modern Indian man is becoming far more expressive and intentional about the way he dresses today. At Aza, we are seeing a strong shift towards men seeking refined, versatile, and statement-making wardrobes that reflect their personality and lifestyle. The Gentleman's Closet was created to offer a more immersive and elevated menswear experience that goes beyond shopping -- it is about helping men discover individuality, and sophistication through fashion. As Aza completes 20 years in luxury fashion, we remain committed to continuously redefining how India experiences occasion wear and contemporary luxury."

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Bringing together an exclusive edit of refined wardrobe essentials, the showcase presented a thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary menswear designed for the evolving tastes of today's gentleman. The showcase featured collections by designers including Rohit Doshi, Sammohan Ceremonial, and Line Outline, and maintained a strong emphasis on versatility, craftsmanship, and modern sophistication over trend-driven fashion.

From sharply tailored jackets, chic shirts, and elevated separates to timeless kurtas and statement bundis, the showcase aimed to present a complete wardrobe solution for the modern man -- one that effortlessly transitions across celebrations, weddings, festive occasions, and contemporary social settings. The curation reflected a growing demand among men for clothing that balances comfort, individuality, and luxury while remaining rooted in timeless elegance.

More than a retail showcase, The Gentleman's Closet was conceptualized as a luxury fashion experience where customers can engage more meaningfully, understanding the craftsmanship and detailing behind each piece, and gain deeper insight into styling, occasion dressing, and wardrobe building for modern lifestyles.

Over the past 20 years, Aza Fashions has played a significant role in shaping India's luxury fashion ecosystem by bringing together some of the country's most celebrated designers and creating highly curated shopping experiences for discerning consumers. With menswear becoming one of the fastest-evolving segments in luxury fashion, Aza is further strengthening its focus on offering elevated and personalized fashion experiences for men.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Aza showcases leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal, and Seema Gujral, as well as trending labels and emerging talent discovered by Aza. With 14 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce website and App, Aza offers personalized styling, seamless service, and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries--bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. In 2025, Aza expanded into fine lab-grown diamond jewellery, with the launch of the brand Araiya by Aza.

For more information, visit: www.azafashions.com

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Jacqueline Patel

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Jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

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