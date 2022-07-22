New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/Mediawire): After having remained closed during the pandemic, as universities in Australia and the United Kingdom (which were managing classes in a hybrid model through the pandemic) are opening their borders to international students, a boom in the number of applications has intensified competition among aspirants.

But Azent Overseas Education's unique offerings can make an otherwise cumbersome university application process, much easier for Indian students.

Also Read | We’d Been Saying the 2016 Situation Would Return, Enquiries by CBI, Income Tax, ED Would … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Right from the selection of courses to finding the right university, making students aware of application deadlines, and even offering scholarships to help them realise their dream of studying abroad, this Mumbai-based firm does it all.

"The pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of students applying to UK and Australian universities as many looked forward to reaping the benefits of an international degree in terms of career prospects. The graduate immigration route and skilled worker route for UK and the extended post study work visa in Australia are particularly attractive when deciding to study overseas." said Atul Nishar, Founder and Chairman, Azent.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at World Athletics Championships 2022: It’s India vs Pakistan at Global Javelin Throw Final Event.

After having opened the new student visa route on Oct. 5, 2020, the UK government finally removed all travel restrictions and requirements relating to COVID-19 in March.

Following the move, foreign enrolments in the UK universities rose about 9 per cent to over six lakh international students taking admissions in the 2020/21 academic year, compared to 2019/20, as per data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

The competition to study in the UK among Indian aspirants was stiffer, as enrolment from the country grew higher than average, at 27 per cent to 53,015 in 2020/21, compared to the previous academic year, the data shows.

In December last year, Australia also lifted restrictions on its universities to allow international students after a wait of nearly two years.

"Similar to how the UK market has rebounded after opening up to foreign students, we expect a similar growth trend for Australian universities too," said Priyanka Nishar, Founder & Managing Director, Azent.

"With students being able to work part-time for 40 hours a week, Australia is spending billions of dollars on job creation, and international students are a big part of it," she said.

Winners Begin Early

Despite the opening of borders, pursuing studies abroad requires one to begin early.

"Azent helps students right from the beginning of their 'study abroad' journey, which includes strengthening their profiles, helping them find the best accommodations during their stay, and ensuring that the application and visa processes are hassle-free for students," said Priyanka Nishar.

As an overseas student herself (Cornell University and Harvard Business School alumni), Priyanka saw the gap students encountered when pursuing their degrees overseas. "The absence of accurate information and lack of communication were significant issues," she added.

Students at Azent have access to over 1,450 universities from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany and Ireland. It aids students across India through its online portal, as well as its brick-and-mortar counselling centres.

Step by Step

The journey of a student at Azent starts with its proprietary university search portal 'Azent Compass'. The online platform uses artificial intelligence to sift through its vast database of over five lakh courses, to help them find the right fit based on their interest and aptitude.

After the course selection, students can build their profiles, shortlist universities, and get one-on-one counselling-- all under one roof.

Its other features include, 'Azent Connect'-- a university portal that helps universities track student applications and profiles during education fairs, and 'Expense Calculator', which helps them estimate the costs of studying overseas.

Before applying, students can also visit Azent's virtual reality-led experience centres in Mumbai (Santacruz and Thane), Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Vijayawada, where they can take a virtual walk around the campus of a target university and experience what it would be like to study and live there.

These centres are also equipped with interactive kiosks to provide further insight to students about overseas education.

Further, it also has virtual centres in Vizag, Jaipur, Pune, Surat, Coimbatore, and Bangalore, and two others in New York and Dubai.

Scholarships

In March, 19-year-old Ayush Patel who lives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, realised his dream of pursuing an undergraduate degree in civil engineering in the Western Sydney University, Australia with the help of Azent Aspire Scholarship, which covers his full tuition fees.

"Azent has always been there for me from the beginning. From shortlisting universities to helping me with my SOP to my visa approval. I would recommend Azent to all students who wish to study abroad," he said.

Ayush is not alone in that journey, as other such aspirants can also apply for the scholarship, which is awarded based on a student's ambition and not grades. It can cover upto 100 per cent of their tuition fees.

Besides, Azent also offers information and assistance on other independent overseas scholarships by hosting several events and connecting students with its counsellors.

Put Your Skates On

Now that you can get the right help from Azent to study overseas, here is all you need to know about the UK and Australia universities.

Some of the top study programs offered by UK universities include computer science, medicine, law, engineering, nursing, public health and MBA.

Australian universities are best known for their courses on agricultural sciences, architecture, biomedical engineering, core engineering, computer science and management.

The admission intake followed by the UK universities is between January to February, and from September to October. There is also an intake in May for certain courses.

Australian universities offer admissions in two semesters, with intakes in February and July. Some universities also follow the trimester system, for which the intake happens in February, July, and November.

Some of the top universities that Azent can help you apply for include, the Russell Group in UK and the Group of Eight in Australia among others.

For more information on Azent, its services and assistance on admission process please click here

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)