Business News | Aztec Fluids & Machinery Reports Resilient FY26 Performance, Advances Technological Sovereignty to Drive Long-Term Growth

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2: Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited (BSE: 544177), one of India's leading coding, marking and industrial traceability solutions providers, announced its audited financial results for H2 FY26 and FY26. Despite a challenging global operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, fluctuating crude oil prices and macroeconomic volatility, the Company delivered resilient business performance.

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During FY26, Aztec continued executing its growth strategy focused on technological sovereignty, backward integration and market expansion. The Company expanded its presence across Track & Trace solutions, government digitization initiatives and institutional customers while continuing to realize synergies from the Jet Inks acquisition.

Management Commentary:

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Mr. Pulin Vaidhya, Chairman & Managing Director of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited, further stated, "FY26 was a year of resilient execution for Aztec as we continued to deliver growth despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, fluctuating crude oil prices and macroeconomic uncertainties across several industries. Our Operating Income grew by 9.2% to ₹96.53 crore during FY26, while EBITDA increased by 9.6% to ₹13.96 crore, reflecting the strength of our diversified business model, recurring consumable revenues, disciplined operational execution and the resilience of our customer-centric approach.

Beyond financial performance, we continued strengthening the foundations for long-term growth through our Technological Sovereignty initiative. We expanded our presence across Track & Trace solutions and government digitization initiatives while continuing to leverage synergies from the Jet Inks acquisition. These initiatives are expected to enhance competitiveness, improve margins and strengthen our position as a technology-driven solutions provider.

Our growing installed base, recurring consumable revenue model and increasing penetration across key industry verticals continue to create a strong growth flywheel that supports sustainable and scalable growth. As we execute our Vision 2030 roadmap of building a multi-national technology driven enterprise with aspirations of sustainable revenue growth on a year on year basis along with strong margins and progressing towards Main Board migration, we remain confident of delivering the same over the medium term to long term, supported by increasing adoption of coding, marking and traceability solutions, expanding market opportunities and continued investments in technology, innovation and customer engagement. We believe these initiatives will drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

About Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited:

Established in 2010, Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited, is a prominent supplier of printers, consumables, and spares, specializing in coding and marking solutions. Their product range includes various printers (CIJ, TTO, DOD, NIJ, and Laser) and specialized inks for diverse applications.

With over 1,500+ customers across multiple sectors, serves 24 states and 3 union territories in India, with a growing international presence, it also exports products to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Company has also acquired Jet Inks Private Limited, a Chennai-based ink manufacturer and printer dealer, to strengthen its presence in South and East India.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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