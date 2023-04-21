New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): AllTrak Technologies, the leading healthcare logistics company, is revolutionizing the Indian diagnostics industry with its cutting-edge platform for patient sample transportation. By partnering with India's leading diagnostic companies, AllTrak is helping to reduce operational costs and improve turnaround time (TAT) for patient samples. AllTrak is currently present in 15 states, and the platform is helping to track and monitor 3,50,000 patient samples every single month.

AllTrak's SaaS platform is powered by advanced technology, including real-time tracking, predictive analytics and machine learning. This enables the platform to optimize the logistics process and ensure the timely delivery of patient samples. The platform provides a range of services, including sample pick-up, transportation, tracking, and delivery and various analytical solutions to improve operational efficiency.

Also Read | Jamat-ul-Vida 2023 Images & Alvida Jumma Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook Quotes and Messages To Observe the Auspicious Friday.

"Our platform is designed to help diagnostic companies reduce operational costs and improve TAT for patient samples," said AllTrak Founders, Amit Gupta and Tarun Sharma. "We're proud to be working with India's leading diagnostic companies to drive innovation and efficiency in the healthcare logistics industry."

AllTrak's platform is best-in-class and is already disrupting the Indian diagnostics industry. Diagnostic companies are seeing significant improvements in TAT and operational costs, leading to better patient outcomes.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Likely to Be Last One, Government May Switch to New System to Fix Central Employees Salaries, Says Report.

"Working with AllTrak has been a game-changer for our operations," said Mr Jay Parekh, operations head of SRL Diagnostics. "Their platform has enabled us to optimize our sample transportation process and improve TAT, ultimately leading to better patient care. We're excited to continue working with AllTrak as we expand our services to more geographies across India."

AllTrak's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its continued growth and expansion. With its cutting-edge technology and efficient solutions, AllTrak is poised to become the industry leader in healthcare logistics.

AllTrak offers a SaaS platform for healthcare companies and also offers logistics-as-a-service to healthcare companies. The vertical helps healthcare companies in solving their first-mile and last-mile logistics. This service is available across 15 states including all metros - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

To learn more about AllTrak Technologies and its best-in-class platform for patient sample transportation,

To know more about AllTrak visit https://www.alltrak.co

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)