Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: B2K Analytics, a leading player in business analytics, proudly announces an exciting collaboration with FactSet, a global financial data and analytics leader. This strategic partnership brings together B2K Analytics' cutting-edge data analytics capabilities and FactSet's extensive financial data resources to revolutionize the landscape of research reports with unparalleled data-driven insights.

As organizations increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, this collaboration aims to empower businesses, investors, and industry professionals with a new level of intelligence through meticulously crafted research reports. By combining B2K Analytics expertise in advanced analytics with FactSet's comprehensive financial data, clients can expect research reports that are insightful and backed by accurate and up-to-date information.

Vivek Kulkarni, MD of B2K Analytics commented "We are pleased to join forces with FactSet, a leader in financial data, to bring a new era of data-driven excellence to research reports. This collaboration harnesses the strengths of both organizations, offering our clients unparalleled insights and empowering them to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

