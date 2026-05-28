Business News | Baapya: A Quietly Powerful Film That is Stirring Conversations Around Identity, Parenthood and Acceptance

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 28: In a cinematic landscape increasingly dominated by spectacle and overstated emotion, Baapya arrives with remarkable restraint. Directed by Sameer Tewari, the Marathi drama has steadily emerged as one of the most emotionally affecting films in recent regional cinema - not because it attempts to provoke loudly, but because it chooses tenderness over noise.

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Set against the evocative backdrop of the Konkan coast, Baapya tells a deeply personal story about fractured relationships, gender identity, emotional exile, and the long, uncomfortable journey toward acceptance. Yet what distinguishes the film is its refusal to reduce itself into a "social issue" narrative. Instead, it remains profoundly human throughout.

At the heart of the film is Shailesh - formerly Anya's wife, now a trans man returning to his coastal village after years away. The character could easily have become symbolic or politically overexplained in another film. Here, however, Shailesh is portrayed with extraordinary dignity and emotional restraint. His pain exists quietly beneath the surface: in hesitant silences, unfinished conversations, and the unbearable uncertainty of whether he still belongs within his own family.

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One scene in particular has become widely discussed among audiences and critics alike - Shailesh watching his son from a distance, unable to decide whether he still has the right to claim fatherhood. It is in moments like these that Baapya reveals its emotional intelligence. The film understands that the deepest wounds often emerge not from public rejection, but from intimate emotional disconnection.

The film also deserves credit for avoiding simplistic moral binaries. Anya, the fisherman and biological father figure, is neither villainous nor entirely sympathetic. His anger stems from confusion, conditioning, masculinity, and emotional helplessness - emotions many Indian households will recognize. Their strained dynamic becomes less about conflict and more about the inability of families to communicate love openly.

Visually, Baapya remains rooted in realism. The humid afternoons, fishing boats, weathered homes, and vast sea of Konkan are not merely aesthetic choices - they become emotional extensions of the characters themselves. The cinematography observes patiently rather than dramatizing unnecessarily, allowing discomfort and silence to linger naturally.

The screenplay's greatest strength lies in its restraint. Rather than relying on dramatic confrontations or emotionally manipulative moments, the film unfolds through fragile reconciliations, hesitant eye contact, and emotional pauses. Baapya understands that families rarely heal through grand cinematic declarations; they heal slowly, awkwardly, and often incompletely.

While some portions in the middle feel slightly uneven and a few secondary arcs could have benefited from deeper exploration, the film's sincerity consistently outweighs its imperfections.

But perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Baapya is the conversation it has sparked within film circles and among critics, many of whom have described it as one of the most empathetic portrayals of identity and parenthood in recent Indian cinema.

"Baapya' fathers a conversation that deserves more talking about, but drowns it in a sea of sentiment and waves of societal and personal insecurities." - Variety India.

Times of India journalist, Anub George, praises its emotional maturity, noting: "Baapya' is a breath of fresh air, both in its cinematic execution and the sensitive themes that it tackles".

Tribune journalist Subhash K Jha also highlights" Baapya is bold, brave, beautiful".

Nandini Ramnath of Scroll mentions: "The prejudice towards Shailya is the springboard for challenging orthodox beliefs about masculinity and femininity. The film lightens a risky subject through humour, affable characters and melodious songs"

Arshad Warsi called it "a very progressive, funny and emotional film; full package of a good movie - makes you laugh, makes you cry and makes you think"

"The way Sameer has handled this project is amazing. It's a very tough subject and he has handled it very lightly and very nicely. He has balanced the movie very well by adding lighter moments to such intense moments. It's not easy to handle a subject like this. Hats off to Sameer" - Kailash Gandhi, Director

Film critic Rahul Desai of The Hollywood Reporter India describes the film as "A middling social entertainer, a top performance" where Rajshri Deshpande rescues a tonally awkward drama.

Several viewers and independent reviewers have also drawn attention to Rajshri Deshpande's emotionally layered presence in the film. Social media conversations around Baapya have particularly applauded the way the film treats its characters with empathy rather than judgment.

Among Marathi cinema audiences, Baapya has also resonated because of how recognizably real its silences feel. Many viewers have reflected on how the film mirrors Indian families where affection exists deeply, but expression does not.

Ultimately, Baapya succeeds not because it attempts to provide answers, but because it asks difficult questions with honesty and compassion. How often does society force individuals to choose between authenticity and belonging? How many people spend their lives negotiating acceptance within their own homes?

The film never simplifies these questions. Instead, it gently reminds viewers that acceptance is rarely immediate. It is slow, fragile, uncomfortable - and sometimes incomplete. Yet even imperfect acceptance can become an act of profound love.

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