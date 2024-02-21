PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Baccarose, a leading name in the fragrance and beauty distribution industry, is proud to announce the introduction of Alexandre.J, a renowned French luxury perfume brand, to discerning fragrance enthusiasts in India. Alexandre.J stands out as a niche brand that meticulously crafts each fragrance to tell a unique story. With a science of names referencing different fragrances, the brand focuses on developing an olfactive record that captures the essence of luxury, artistry, and creativity.

Launched in France in 2012, Alexandre.J takes pride in its 100 per cent Made in France production. The perfumes are meticulously crafted in Honfleur, Normandy, while the oil fabrication takes place in Grasse, the heart of perfumery worldwide. The brand has a global presence in more than 85 countries, showcasing its commitment to selective distribution and reaching passionate perfume enthusiasts worldwide.

Commenting on the launch, Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to launch Alexandre.J Perfumes in India, offering a perfect blend of artistry and accessibility in niche perfumery. This collaboration resonates with the increasing demand for luxury fragrances in India. We are confident that Alexandre.J's dedication to quality and personalization will strongly appeal to fragrance enthusiasts across the country. We look forward to enhancing India's olfactory experience by introducing the global standard of elegance and innovation in perfumery."

Commenting into entrance in the Indian market, Amelie Jabban, visionary Global Brand Director of Alexandre.J, said "Entering the vibrant and diverse Indian market is an exhilarating moment for Alexandre.J. We bring more than just fragrances to India; we bring an orchestration of creativity, ingenuity, and opulence. Our partnership with Baccarose showcases our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled olfactory experience to the Indian consumer. As we unveil our distinct collections - each a unique journey of scent and emotion - we invite our customers to embrace the epitome of French luxury perfumery, where every fragrance tells a story of sophistication and creativity."

Alexandre.J offers distinct collections - The Collector, Art Deco and Art Nouveau, each reflecting the brand's dedication to artistry, high-quality ingredients, and a wide olfactive range.

The Collector Collection: A Tapestry of Alchemy

Celebrating the fusion of Oriental desert and French Baroque architecture, "The Collector" Collection unveils 10 Eaux De Parfum, each encased in distinctive aluminum bottles. From the chic elegance of Black Muscs to the captivating warmth of Morning Muscs and the sparkling joy of Rose Oud, this collection is a testament to art, culture, and the olfactive range of emotions.

Art Deco Collection: A Glimpse into the Roaring Twenties

Honoring the 1920s Art Deco period, the "Art Deco" Collection presents six fragrances, each a journey into opulence. From the powdery elegance of The Majestic Musk to the festive exuberance of The Majestic Jardin, these perfumes, presented in jewelry-like fashion, captivate with high-prized formulations and visual splendor.

Art Nouveau Collection: Luxury Redefined as an Art Form

In a groundbreaking reinvention, the "Art Nouveau" Collection showcases five fragrances, each a unique expression of luxury as an art form. Handmade glass bottles, inspired by Art Nouveau, house dynamic, uplifting, and delicate scents, creating a harmony between design and aroma.

Baccarose is strategically introducing Alexandre.J into the thriving fragrance market of India, aligning with the country's growing appreciation for luxury and artistic expression. With its strong presence in the Indian market, Baccarose is orchestrating an exclusive launch that highlights Alexandre.J's focus on quality, exclusivity, and personalization. This partnership enriches Baccarose's fragrance portfolio, adding the unique and sophisticated offerings of Alexandre.J. The collaboration reinforces Baccarose's position as a leader in the Indian fragrance market, introducing a world of artistry and enhancing sensory experiences. Alexandre.J's addition not only strengthens Baccarose's hold in luxury fragrances but also underscores its commitment to providing Indian consumers access to global standards of elegance and innovation in perfumery.

ABOUT ALEXANDRE.J:

Launched in France in 2012, Alexandre.J proudly produces its creations in France. Breaking the codes of traditional perfumery, the brand's perfume collections embody the alliance of luxurious packaging and exceptional fragrances. From captivating floral notes to exotic blends, each collection tells a unique olfactive story, inviting individuals to explore and embrace the art of perfumery.For more information, visit: https://www.alexandre-j.com/

About Baccarose:

In 1984, Mr. Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry. With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India. The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

For more information, visit: https://baccarose.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343320/Baccarose_Perfumes_Beauty_Product.jpg

