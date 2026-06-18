Business News | Back by Popular Demand: Rajadhiraaj Returns for a Spectacular Third Season

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Following two highly successful seasons and an outpouring of love from audiences, Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela. is set to return to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for its much-awaited third season. Presented by Dhanraj Nathwani and helmed by Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani, the grand musical returns on popular demand, reaffirming its place as one of India's most celebrated theatrical experiences.

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A magnificent retelling of the life, love, leadership and timeless wisdom of Shri Krishna, Rajadhiraaj has captivated audiences with its emotional depth, visual splendour and powerful storytelling. Since its premiere, the production has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, drawing audiences from across the country and earning widespread acclaim for its unique ability to blend devotion, drama, music and spectacle into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Its return for a third season stands as a testament to the overwhelming audience appreciation and enduring relevance of Shri Krishna's teachings in today's world.

Speaking about the return of the production, Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani said: "The incredible response to Rajadhiraaj over the last two years and across the globe has been both overwhelming and deeply gratifying. The show's ability to connect with audiences through the timeless teachings and extraordinary journey of Shri Krishna has been truly special. Bringing it back for a third season at NMACC is a celebration of that love and faith. We are excited to welcome audiences once again and share this larger-than-life experience with both returning patrons and first-time viewers."

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At the heart of Rajadhiraaj is an extraordinary creative collaboration featuring some of India's most celebrated names in the world of entertainment and performing arts. The production boasts a powerful script, dialogues and lyrics by Padma Shri awardee Prasoon Joshi, whose evocative writing brings emotional depth, poetic richness and contemporary relevance to the timeless story of Shri Krishna. Under the visionary direction of Shruti Sharma, the narrative unfolds with cinematic scale and theatrical finesse. The soul-stirring music by the acclaimed composer duo Sachin-Jigar forms the emotional backbone of the production while the dynamic choreography by Bertwin Ravi D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna infuses the production with scale, energy and movement. The breathtaking visual universe imagined by renowned Production Designer Omung Kumar transforms the stage into a spectacular canvas and the exquisite costumes designed by Neeta Lulla lend authenticity, grandeur and elegance to every scene. The creative vision is further elevated by Creative Producers Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh and extensive story research by acclaimed writer Raam Mori ensures that the narrative remains rooted in authenticity while resonating with contemporary audiences.

Mounted on an unprecedented scale, Rajadhiraaj is among India's most ambitious original musical theatre productions. Featuring 20 original songs performed live, an ensemble of over 60 dancers, and powerful live singing, the production seamlessly blends music, movement, drama and cutting-edge stagecraft. Spectacular choreography, immersive storytelling, grand sets, intricate costumes and emotionally charged performances come together to create a visually stunning and deeply transformative experience. Every element of the production has been meticulously crafted to transport audiences into the enchanting world of Shri Krishna, making Rajadhiraaj a landmark celebration of devotion, love, leadership and timeless wisdom.

As Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela. returns to NMACC for its third season, it promises to once again enchant audiences with its grandeur, artistry and heartfelt storytelling. More than a musical, it is a powerful celebration of India's cultural heritage and the eternal legacy of Shri Krishna-a spectacle that continues to inspire, move and unite audiences across generations.

The production will run at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, from 21st August to 6th September 2026. Tickets are available on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.

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