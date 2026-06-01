Business News | Back-to-Back Railway Wins: Magellanic Cloud Adds 7.64 Cr South Central Railway Contract to Surging 200 Cr Order Pipeline

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1: Magellanic Cloud Ltd (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and surveillance solutions, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Central Railway, Nanded Division, for an aggregate contract value of approximately ₹7.64 Crore.

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The order pertains to the Provision of an IP-based video surveillance system at Stabling Lines, Washing Yards, and Pit Lines over the Nanded Division. The scope of the project includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems along with networking infrastructure and a five-year Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC).

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months and will contribute to Magellanic Cloud's revenue recognition over the project period, including a five-year recurring maintenance stream post-commissioning. This win also adds to Magellanic Cloud's expanding public sector e-surveillance order book, which exceeded 200 Crore during FY26.

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The order further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's positioning in the intelligent surveillance and public infrastructure solutions segment, supported by increasing investments in railway modernisation, digital infrastructure, and safety enhancement initiatives across India. South Central Railway spans over 6,100 route kilometres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, one of India's busiest rail networks by freight and passenger traffic. The Nanded Division's upgrade to IP-based surveillance directly supports the Ministry of Railways' broader modernisation and safety enhancement agenda.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "India's railway modernization journey is creating significant opportunities for intelligent surveillance and infrastructure monitoring solutions. Nanded Division is strategically significant -it connects key freight and passenger corridors across Maharashtra and Telangana, and surveillance modernisation here has direct safety implications for thousands of rail operations daily. This is our 16th railway division over the last 12 months, and it reflects both the depth of trust Indian Railways has placed in Provigil and the repeatability of our deployment model. As our public sector order book crosses 200 Crore, we are focused on turning every project into a reference that wins the next ten.

The order not only reinforces our execution capabilities in large-scale surveillance deployments but also reflects the increasing adoption of technology-led safety and monitoring systems across public infrastructure. We remain focused on delivering scalable, reliable, and future-ready surveillance solutions that contribute to operational excellence and public safety."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative artificial intelligence (Al), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company Magellanic Cloud Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative artificial intelligence (Al), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies.

The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries such as Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, and JNIT Technologies, Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, and urban security systems, enabling enhanced safety, operational efficiency, and digital innovation.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and emphasizes innovation-led growth through investments in AI, analytics, and cloud technologies. With a focus on process excellence, Magellanic Cloud has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification, reinforcing its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions aligned with global standards.

For FY26, the company reported consolidated total income of ₹706.78 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹224.30 Cr and a PAT of ₹114.39 Cr.

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