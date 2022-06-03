Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI/PNN): Badthameez Store, an online retailer of designer-built trendy and premium phone cases and a range of other products, offers a 10 per cent discount to customers on their first order.

Badthameez Store has a wide range of phone cases in different collections, including couple cases, superheroes, cartoons, floral, cricketers, and many more, that can be easily customised based on one's preferences and prevailing trends, quotes, music, movies, books, social causes, etc. The cases are available for all leading mobile phone brands.

"Phone covers are no longer a generic protective gear for expensive smartphones. They are more of a style statement, like the phone itself. The phone case market is heavily influenced by ever-evolving lifestyle trends.

At Badthameez, we offer premium phone cases that can be personalised to reflect the user's personality. As Indian customers become increasingly fashionable and trendy, we believe there is a huge untapped market for personalised phone cases," said Md Abdul Sattar, the 21-year-old Founder of Badthameez Store.

Though it is just over two years old, Hyderabad-based Badthameez is already making waves. It has already established a presence in Mumbai and plans to expand to other key markets across the country.

The startup raised Rs. 10 lakh as seed funding in March, which it will use to open two warehouses in Mumbai and Chennai to reduce the shipping time of rapidly-growing orders.

Badthameez Store also sells an exquisite range of handmade gift products, personalised keychains, pendants, wallets, mobile skins, and other products. The 10% discount offer is an excellent opportunity to own and flaunt exclusive products by saving while spending. Badthameez has more than 19,000 Instagram followers, many of who are its customers.

