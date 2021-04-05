Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 5 (ANI): Bajaj Finance said on Monday its deposit book stood at Rs 25,800 crore as of March 31 as compared to Rs 21,427 crore on the same date last year.

The new loans booked during Q4 FY21 were 5.5 million as compared to 6 million in Q4 FY20.

Assets under management (AUMs) stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore as of March 31 as compared to Rs 1.47 lakh crore as of March 31 last year. AUMs in Q4 FY21 grew by Rs 9,500 crore.

The customer franchise moved up from 42.6 million to 48.6 million in the same period. The company acquired 2.3 million new customers in Q4 FY21 as compared to 1.9 million in Q4 FY20.

Bajaj Finance said it continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio of 28.4 per cent.

