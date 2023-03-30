Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whether you're attempting to start a side business or are just looking to make a little extra money each month, passive income can be a wonderful approach to help you generate extra cash flow. When times are good, passive income can help you make more money. With passive income, you can continue to make money while working at your regular job. A passive income gives you additional security in any case.

The idea of creating wealth through passive income may also appeal to you if you're concerned about being able to save enough of your salary to achieve your retirement objectives.

Investment options for passive incomeThere are multiple investment options that can be an excellent source of passive income for investors looking for a steady stream of returns. Here are some options offered by Bajaj Finance:

Fixed Deposit

Investors can choose to invest a lump-sum investment in a fixed deposit for a flexible tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months. For a fixed deposit, you can choose a cumulative deposit to get principal amount and interest at maturity. You can also ppt for the non-cumulative FD option for regular income. A per your financial need, you can choose to get returns in a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. This way, you can earn a steady stream of passive income from the interest earned on their investment.

Systematic Deposit PlanInvestors can also opt for a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) by Bajaj Finance. Under this plan, you can invest through small monthly deposits starting at Rs. 5,000 for a fixed tenure. Similar to fixed deposit you can either opt for Single Maturity Plan or Monthly Maturity Plan. This way, investors through small monthly deposits, earn a regular income from their investment while keeping their funds invested for a longer tenure.

If high yield and safety are something one is looking for, then investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a good choice.

Here are some reasons why Bajaj Finance is a good investment option

Competitive FD ratesBajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers some of the best FD rates in the market, with interest rates going up to 8.20 per cent per annum. These rates are significantly higher, which make it an attractive investment option for investors looking for higher returns.

Flexible investment optionsBajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers investors a range of investment options to choose from, including cumulative and non-cumulative FDs. Investors can choose the frequency of interest payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually) as per their financial needs. Additionally, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers a range of tenures, ranging from 12 months to 60 months, allowing investors to customise their investments as per their financial goals.

Mentioned is an example where a customer below 60 years and a senior citizen invests Rs. 5,00,000 for different tenure. Here is how much they will receive at the end of their chosen tenure. (w.e.f 4 March, 2023).

Disclaimer: The above calculations are done using the Fixed Deposit calculator.

Stable and reliableBajaj Finance is a well-established financial institution with a solid track record of providing stable and reliable returns to its investors. The company has a long-standing reputation for timely payments and hassle-free investment experience, making it a trustworthy investment option for risk-averse investors. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is rated [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE ratings, indicating the highest level of safety and stability in terms of repayment of principal and interest.

By utilizing Bajaj Finance's higher FD rates, flexible investment option, high security rating and completely online process, you can invest in Fixed Deposit and estimate your potential earnings for various investment terms using their FD calculator. Additionally, investors can use Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit as a passive income option by investing a lump sum amount or opting for the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP).

Bajaj Finance Ltd ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

