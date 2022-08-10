Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The returns of many investment options are impacted by market volatility, but fixed deposits are not one of them.

Because FD interest rates are fixed, they're an excellent option for investors looking to add stability to their portfolios. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is among the alternatives with some of the profitable FD interest rates up to 7.75 per cent p.a.

Here is a brief rundown of the key features offered by Bajaj Finance, which extends these advantages to investors.

Features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Customers can deposit a specified amount and receive returns at a fixed FD interest rate if they select a safe investment choice. Fixed deposits offered by Bajaj Finance are not based on market performance, thus eliminating the "fear aspect". It offers FD rates as high as 7.75 per cent p.a. The FD has several benefits:

Investments can be made for as little as Rs 15,000

Highest CRISIL AAA/STABLE and (ICRA)AAA(Stable) ratings

Flexible tenor options from 12 to 60 months

Multiple payout options for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly income

Up to 0.25 per cent higher returns for senior citizens.

A loan against deposit choice permits a loan of up to 75 per cent of the deposit.

How to make an online Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit investment

Follow this simple 5-step strategy to take advantage of the current FD rates available to invest in right now.

Step 1: To access our fixed deposit form, click on "Invest Online".

Step 2: Type in your mobile number, birth date, and the Pincode of your current location. Your cell number will receive an OTP; confirm it to log in.

Step 3: If you are an existing customer, Bajaj Finance will have your saved information that can be verified. Verify the information to ensure it is accurate and amend it if necessary.

New users must upload their KYC documents for identity and residence verification or complete their KYC using their Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Mention your income, marital status, and nominee details.

Step 5: Choose your age, deposit amount, tenor, and payment option.

Step 6: Use NetBanking or UPI to complete your investment.

It's simple to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Both visiting the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit branch or booking an FD online are options.

Booking FD offline

Download the form from the form centre, fill it out with your information, and deliver it to the branch closest to you. You can pay by check, RTGS, NEFT, or net banking.

Fixed Deposit Investment

To help you understand this better, consider the following tables.

For non-senior citizen investors:

For senior citizen investors:

Disclaimer: The results above were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

A Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a profitable and secure investment option with all the benefits described above, especially considering the volatility of the financial market. So instead of waiting in line for hours for tedious paperwork, start your financial adventure right away with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

