Business News | Bajaj Finance Personal Loans with Repayment Flexibility of Up to 9 Years

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: A wedding doesn't wait for savings to catch up. Neither does a medical emergency, or a child's tuition deadline. Large expenses rarely arrive on schedule -- and for most households, the gap between when a cost hits and when the money is ready is where financial pressure builds.

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Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is designed to address that gap, with loan amounts from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, repayment tenures stretching up to 108 months, and a fully digital application process that puts funds in the borrower's account within 24 hours* of approval. * Here is what that means in practice.

Repay over 9 years -- and breathe every monthMost personal loan products cap repayment at 5 years. Bajaj Finance extends that to 108 months -- 9 full years, giving borrowers the ability to meaningfully reduce their monthly EMI burden without paying down the loan faster than their income allows.

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To put numbers to it: a Rs. 5 lakh loan at 14% per annum over 60 months carries an EMI of roughly Rs. 11,634. Spread the same loan over 84 months and that drops to approximately Rs. 9,117. The loan costs more over its lifetime -- but for a household managing finances on a fixed monthly income, that Rs. 2,500 difference is rent, groceries, or a child's school fee. The right tenure isn't always the shortest one. It is the one that fits the borrower's actual cash flow.

Know the EMI before applying -- Not afterBajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI calculator allows borrowers to model their monthly obligation before submitting a single document. By entering the desired loan amount, tenure, and applicable interest rate, the calculator returns the exact monthly EMI, total interest payable, and total repayment amount.

This matters because most borrowers make loan decisions based on the headline loan amount, not the true cost of credit. Seeing the full repayment figure upfront -- interest included -- is what separates an informed borrowing decision from a regrettable one. Financial advisors generally recommend running at least two scenarios: one with the shortest tenure manageable comfortably, and one with the longest. The difference reveals exactly what flexibility costs -- and whether it is appropriate for a given financial situation.

Interest rates: 10%-30% p.a. -- Eligibility determines where borrowers landBajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rates range from 10% to 30% per annum (indicative range, subject to eligibility assessment and prevailing rates at time of application). Where a borrower lands within that range depends primarily on three factors: CIBIL score, income stability, and existing debt obligations relative to income.

Salaried or self-employed applicants with a CIBIL score above 650, a stable income history, and low existing EMI commitments typically qualify for lower interest rates. Self-employed individuals or those with shorter credit histories may be offered higher rates due to income variability. Checking one's CIBIL score before applying is recommended, as a stronger credit profile directly influences the interest rate offered.

Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 Lakh -- Matched to actual financial needsThe loan range is wide enough to cover nearly any personal financial requirement. A Rs. 40,000-Rs. 2 lakh loan covers emergency medical expenses, urgent home repairs, or a short-notice travel requirement. A Rs. 2-10 lakh loan handles wedding costs, higher education fees, or a significant home renovation. A Rs. 10-55 lakh loan is suited to larger financial needs -- full home interiors, major surgeries, or a significant business investment.

Because the loan is unsecured -- no collateral or guarantor required -- access does not depend on the assets a borrower owns. Eligibility is assessed on income and creditworthiness, making the product accessible to a broader range of borrowers, including those without property to pledge.

Fully digital application -- No branch visit requiredThe application process is entirely digital for both salaried and self-employed applicants. Borrowers are required to submit standard KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and additional identity proof where required, along with income documents -- salary slips or bank statements for salaried applicants, and ITR with business financials for self-employed borrowers. Address proof may include utility bills, phone bills, piped gas bills, property or municipal tax receipts, pension orders, or employer accommodation letters. A real-time photograph and employee ID card may also be required. Eligible applicants can complete the process in a single sitting, with quick approval for profiles meeting standard criteria.

Funds disbursed within 24 Hours*Once verification is complete and the loan is approved, disbursement typically occurs within 24 hours*. For time-sensitive requirements -- a hospital admission deposit, a vendor advance for a wedding booking, or a school fee deadline -- that turnaround can be decisive.

Bajaj Finance recommends that borrowers use the EMI Calculator to confirm repayment comfort before accepting a loan offer. Borrowing within one's repayment capacity -- not just the eligibility limit -- is the responsible starting point for any personal finance decision.

*Terms and conditions apply. Interest rates are indicative and subject to change. Loan approval and disbursement timelines are subject to verification and eligibility.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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