Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance has raised the fixed deposit interest rate by up to 10 bps. All customers can take advantage of higher FD rates for all investments made after 22nd November 2022. With this fixed deposit, you can now receive up to 7.95% p.a. and benefit from the higher yields. With long-term investments, this hike greatly increases the allure and profitability of this instrument.

Apart from that investor can also invest for a new special tenure of 39 months to get higher interest rates. The best part is that you can lock in these rates right away, making it an FD with one of the highest FD rates. Bajaj Finance also provides digital options to streamline the procedure and make it fully hassle-free. These enable you to plan and manage your investment from the convenience of your home while investing online.

Revised FD rates for customers below 60 years of age

The regular rates for customers below 60 years of age have been revised by 10 bps, the revised interest rates are as follows:

The FD rate hike is also applicable for senior citizens, along with which they get additional FD rates up to 0.25% p.a. on the base rates. The revised FD rates for senior citizens from 22nd November 2022 are:

Here's a quick look at why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is an ideal investment.

- Higher FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance

Citizens can earn up to 7.95% p.a. on their deposits. Making this one of the most rewarding FD rates. Apart from this senior citizens also get additional interest rate benefits of up to 0.25% p.a. on their deposits above the base rates. Special tenures account for special and higher interest rates. The revised interest rates on special tenure are:

- Safe and credible investment platform

While many other forms of investments promise higher returns, they also come with the potential risk of market fluctuations and capital loss. A fixed deposit is a comparatively safe and secure mode of investment. It is a fixed-income instrument that guarantees capital preservation along with additional interest gains. Moreover, Bajaj Finance has been accredited with the highest safety ratings of the AAA and AAA certifications by CRISIL and ICRA, respectively.

- Small monthly payments

The Systematic Deposit Plan is another product offered by Bajaj Finance in addition to fixed deposits. Investments begin at just Rs. 5,000 per month and are each treated as a separate fixed deposit.

You can make modest monthly deposits, and in both the monthly maturity scheme and the single maturity scheme, each deposit matures on a different month. The rates for SDP are also similar to fixed deposit.

- 100% online process

Bajaj Finance offers an end-to-end online application process. It takes less than 10 minutes you can invest online. While existing customers only need to verify their details, new customers can save considerable time because of the online KYC process.

- Periodic payoutsBajaj Finance allows one to opt for periodic payouts of the accrued interest. Investors can easily choose from four payout options - monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly. Senior citizens who need funds periodically benefit hugely from this feature as the payouts act like a regular income source.

These are just a few of the additional benefits you get by choosing to invest in an FD by Bajaj Finance. Investors can now, lock-in the new FD rates and secure their financial future with Bajaj Finance. In order to maximise convenience, you can take advantage of the FD calculator and a 100% digital process in addition to the benefits of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. You can more easily and quickly predict your FD returns and plan your investments with the aid of the FD calculator and web application. Invest in a safe and secure online FD in a few easy steps to grow your wealth.

