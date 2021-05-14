Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv in association with vivo mobiles has launched a fun and interactive campaign titled #EMINetworkPowerplay.

The campaign which is on till 31st May 2021 is based on the theme of cricket and involves a quiz and a social contest.

Users just need to visit www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay, play the #EMINetworkPowerplay quiz, which consists of questions around cricket, vivo mobiles and the EMI Network, and participate in the social contest to stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G.

Below are the details of the social contest that participants need to follow

Play the #EMINetworkPowerplay game by clicking on the link: www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay

Share the campaign page URL on your twitter profile.

Tag @Bajaj_Finserv and @Vivo_India and use the hashtag #EMINetworkPowerplay.

In the same tweet, mention which feature of the new vivo V21 5G you are most excited about and complete the following statement 'vivo smartphones and Bajaj Finserv EMIs is a winning partnership because.......'

The top 10 people with the most number of likes on their tweets will stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G smartphone.

In the #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign page, users can also browse from a range of vivo mobiles including the latest vivo V21 5G.

Priced at Rs 29,999, the vivo V21 5G comes with an OIS equipped selfie camera that allows one to click dazzling pictures with just a click. Users can book the latest vivo V21 5G and shop for it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,666 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)