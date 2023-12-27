BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, simplifies the process of obtaining personal loans, offering a streamlined process to its users. One can borrow up to Rs. 50 Lakhs at interest rates starting from just 9.99% p.a. and fulfil various financial needs.

Borrowers can repay these loans comfortably over tenures ranging up to 6 years. To secure these funds, individuals must adhere to the personal loan eligibility criteria. This can include fulfilling the age requirement, maintaining a good credit score, possessing relevant work experience and more. These factors significantly contribute to a smoother loan approval process. Additionally, applicants should keep essential documents such as identity proofs, address proofs, and income statements readily available when applying for the loan. Bajaj Markets provides a user-friendly online application process, allowing individuals to apply for personal loans with ease. One can choose from multiple options tailored to meet specific needs, as per their eligibility. Explore the wide range of loans available on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

