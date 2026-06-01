Business News | Bajaj, TVS Motor Post Strong Double-digit Growth in May 2026, TVS Hits Record 5.67 Lakh Units

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): India's two-wheeler majors opened FY27 with sharp volume gains in May 2026, driven by robust domestic demand and strong exports. TVS Motor Company logged its highest-ever monthly sales, while Bajaj Auto posted 20 per cent overall growth led by exports across 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 5,66,585 units in May 2026, up 31 per cent from 4,31,275 units in May 2025, marking its highest-ever sales milestone. According to TVS, two-wheelers grew 31 per cent to 5,43,111 units from 4,16,166 units a year earlier. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 24 per cent to 3,84,565 units versus 3,09,287 units last May.

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Motorcycles drove the growth for TVS, up 30 per cent to 2,73,802 units from 2,11,505 units, while scooters grew 32 per cent to 2,20,740 units from 1,66,749 units. Electric vehicles were another bright spot - TVS posted its highest-ever EV sales at 43,632 units, a 56 per cent jump from 27,976 units in May 2025. International business also hit a record, with total exports up 49 per cent to 1,75,991 units from 1,18,437 units. Two-wheeler exports grew 48 per cent to 1,58,546 units. Three-wheelers rose 55 per cent to 23,474 units from 15,109 units.

Baj Auto also reported strong numbers for May 2026. Total sales, including 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, grew 20 per cent to 4,61,257 units from 3,84,621 units last year. Two-wheeler sales rose 18 per cent to 3,93,204 units, with domestic volumes up 9 per cent to 2,09,528 units and exports up 30 per cent to 1,83,676 units.

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Commercial vehicles saw even faster growth. Bajaj sold 68,053 CVs in May 2026, up 30 per cent from 52,251 units. Domestic CV sales rose 12 per cent to 38,503 units, while exports surged 65 per cent to 29,550 units from 17,930 units. For the YTD Apr-May 2026 period, Bajaj's total sales jumped 30 per cent to 9,75,049 units from 7,50,431 units. Exports led the charge with 57 per cent growth to 4,78,808 units, while domestic sales rose 11 per cent to 4,96,241 units.

Both companies saw exports as a key engine. Bajaj's 2-wheeler exports grew 30 per cent in May and 53 per cent YTD, while CV exports jumped 65 per cent in May and 93 per cent YTD. TVS's international business grew 49 per cent in May, with two-wheeler exports up 48 per cent. The strong May performance suggests demand is holding up across domestic and overseas markets, with EVs and premium motorcycles giving TVS an edge and Bajaj leveraging its CV export network and 2-wheeler portfolio. (ANI)

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